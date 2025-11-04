Jeezy Makes Hip-Hop History with a Record-Breaking Orchestra in Las Vegas

It’s not every day that hip-hop meets violins, cellos, and trombones—but Jeezy made sure it did, and he made history doing it. Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins just earned a Guinness World Record for pulling off something no rapper has done before: performing with the largest orchestra ever assembled for a hip-hop concert.

The moment happened on Saturday, Nov. 1, during the second show of his Las Vegas residency, TM:101 Live, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Surrounded by a massive 101-piece orchestra, Jeezy turned the stage into a symphonic celebration.

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said in a press release shared as reported by PEOPLE. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

101 Instruments, One Vision

The record-setting performance featured the Color of Noize Orchestra, composed by Derrick Hodge and directed by Adam Blackstone—two major names in music. Together, they created a soundscape that blended Jeezy’s signature Southern grit with the elegance of a concert hall.

It wasn’t just the biggest orchestra in hip-hop history—it was also the largest ever to perform on a Las Vegas stage across any genre. That’s saying something in a city famous for over-the-top productions.

“Thank you to all 101 orchestra members, composer Derrick Hodge, musical director Adam Blackstone, DJ Drama, DJ Ace — and most importantly, the fans,” Jeezy said on stage as he accepted the title.

Andy Glass, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, was there to present the award in front of the roaring crowd.

A Celebration of Purpose and Perseverance

Of course, Jeezy didn’t let the moment pass quietly. He shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a video of the big reveal.

“It is always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books… literally‼️”

And in classic Jeezy fashion, he signed off with, “The purpose of life is the life of purpose ⛄.”

TM:101 Live — A Full Circle Moment

The TM:101 Live residency celebrates the 20th anniversary of Jeezy’s breakthrough album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The shows are divided into two creative chapters: “The Masquerade” (performed Oct. 31 and Nov. 1) and “The Nutcracker” (coming Dec. 19 and 21).

Each performance fuses Jeezy’s motivational street anthems with grand, cinematic production—fitting for an artist who’s always aimed higher than expectations.

Jeezy’s Guinness World Record isn’t just about numbers or notes—it’s a statement. It’s proof that hip-hop can evolve, expand, and take up space where it’s never been before.