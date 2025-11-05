Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Kelly Clarkson Adds Four August 2026 Dates to Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Kelly Clarkson revealed four fresh performances for her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year. She’ll take the stage on August 7, 8, 14, and 15….

Melissa Lianne
Host Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeye via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson revealed four fresh performances for her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year. She'll take the stage on August 7, 8, 14, and 15.

"New Vegas shows have been added! Come see me at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," the singer wrote on social media. "Tickets on sale Friday!"

Tickets drop on November 7.

The 43-year-old has shows lined up this month on November 14-15. July 2026 dates fall on the 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, and 31st, plus August 1. A handful of tickets are still available for those earlier announced performances.

Her residency spans decades of hits. The singer belts out chart-toppers like "Stronger," "Since U Been Gone," and "Breakaway" with her band and trusted collaborators, mixing in newer tracks like "Mine" and "Where Have You Been." Shows kick off at 8 p.m.

The additional show dates come after the artist pushed back several August dates earlier this year. On August 6, she shared that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had fallen ill and she needed to stay with their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. 

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she wrote in a statement at the time. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Blackstock passed away Aug. 7.

Visit Ticketmaster for more information and tickets.

Brandon BlackstockKelly Clarkson
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Harry Styles during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: November 13Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicJustin Timberlake and Sam Fox Plan $30 Million Music Venue in Downtown Austin Post OfficeMelissa Lianne
(L-R) Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 13, 2018 in New York City.
MusicAJ McLean Invites Taylor Swift to Join the Backstreet Boys in Vegas After Viral MashupKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect