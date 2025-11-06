This Day in Top 40 History: November 6

On Nov. 6, 1932, Stonewall Jackson was born in Tabor City, North Carolina. He would later release over 30 Top 40 country hits, including his most successful single, "Waterloo," which eventually crossed over to pop charts.

The same day in 2007 saw Chris Brown drop Exclusive, his second studio album. It produced a couple of Top 40 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, including "With You" and "Kiss Kiss." These two singles paved the way for him to become the first R&B artist to have 50 Top 40 tracks on the chart. Ready to discover more Top 40 history? Read on.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These songs from Nov. 6 reached the Top 40 on major music charts, earning their artists more fame and recognition:

1971: Sly & The Family Stone released "Family Affair," the lead single from their album There's a Riot Goin' On. This became one of their greatest hits, holding the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and R&B charts simultaneously for several weeks. Unfortunately, the song was their last No. 1 single, and the group began to fall apart after its success.

Sly & The Family Stone released "Family Affair," the lead single from their album There's a Riot Goin' On. This became one of their greatest hits, holding the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and R&B charts simultaneously for several weeks. Unfortunately, the song was their last No. 1 single, and the group began to fall apart after its success. 1990: Madonna released "Justify My Love" from her The Immaculate Collection greatest hits album. This song topped the Hot 100 and other charts in multiple countries. MTV banned its music video because of its sexually explicit content, but that only generated more buzz. When Madonna released the track as a VHS single, it unsurprisingly sold more than a million copies.

Madonna released "Justify My Love" from her The Immaculate Collection greatest hits album. This song topped the Hot 100 and other charts in multiple countries. MTV banned its music video because of its sexually explicit content, but that only generated more buzz. When Madonna released the track as a VHS single, it unsurprisingly sold more than a million copies. 2020: Little Mix dropped Confetti, an album that spawned a few Top 40 hits, including "Sweet Melody." This track topped the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. Its powerful lyrical content and incorporation of trap and reggaeton beats were among the aspects that enhanced its appeal to listeners.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 6 has marked these notable cultural moments in Top 40 history:

2007: News broke that Meat Loaf had been diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal cords, so he couldn't continue his ongoing European tour at the time. He assured his fans that he would be back on stage after making a full recovery. Living up to his word, Meat Loaf continued touring and performing in 2008.

News broke that Meat Loaf had been diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal cords, so he couldn't continue his ongoing European tour at the time. He assured his fans that he would be back on stage after making a full recovery. Living up to his word, Meat Loaf continued touring and performing in 2008. 2018: Hugh McDowell died from cancer at 65. He was known for working with Electric Light Orchestra in the 1970s when the band released hits such as "Evil Woman," "Turn to Stone," and "Strange Magic."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some unforgettable performances from Nov. 6:

2018: Twenty One Pilots took their Bandito Tour to Houston, Texas, where they performed at the Toyota Center. The concert's setlist included "Heathens" and "Stressed Out," which reached No. 2 on the Hot 100. Notably, the Bandito Tour promoted the duo's fifth studio album, Trench.

Twenty One Pilots took their Bandito Tour to Houston, Texas, where they performed at the Toyota Center. The concert's setlist included "Heathens" and "Stressed Out," which reached No. 2 on the Hot 100. Notably, the Bandito Tour promoted the duo's fifth studio album, Trench. 2021: The Rolling Stones owned the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. They performed multiple Top 40 hits, such as "It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)," "Tumbling Dice," and "19th Nervous Breakdown." The show was part of their No Filter Tour, which included nearly 60 shows and spanned four years.