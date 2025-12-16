Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Pop Culture Moments That Defined 2025, According to ‘Reader’s Digest’

Somehow, someway, 2025 is nearly in the rearview mirror. It felt long and short at the same time, like one endless scroll that kept refreshing before we could catch our…

Kayla Morgan
Left to right: EJAE attends the KPop Demon Hunters NY Music Focused Tastemaker in New York City; Marko Monroe attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, holding a silver Labubu plush; Katy Perry celebrates Blue Origin’s NS-31 space mission
Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, and photo courtesy of Blue Origin.

Somehow, someway, 2025 is nearly in the rearview mirror. It felt long and short at the same time, like one endless scroll that kept refreshing before we could catch our breath. Between nonstop breaking news alerts and social media trends that vanished overnight, just remembering what happened this year feels like a win. The year moved quickly, stacking moments on top of each other until everything blurred together. One minute we were refreshing our feeds, the next we were wondering how it was already almost December.

Pop culture kept pace with the chaos. It entertained us, confused us, and occasionally made us stop and say, "wait, that actually happened this year?" Reader’s Digest rounded up the biggest pop culture moments that captured our attention, from headline-grabbing performances to unexpected controversies and historic firsts. Surprisingly, some of the most talked-about events did not even make the final cut.

Think about it. Kendrick Lamar owned the Super Bowl halftime stage, with Serena Williams stealing a bit of the spotlight. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad sparked debate, while the brand quietly teased Martha Stewart as its next face. And Wicked returned with its second half. Big moments, sure. Just not big enough.

Part of the reason everything feels fuzzy is how fast the year moved. News never slept, trends barely lasted a weekend, and yesterday’s viral moment was already old by breakfast. It is easy to forget that 2025 began with Meghan Markle rejoining Instagram and announcing her own Netflix series, as well as Nikki Glaser's first turn as Golden Globes host.

A Quick Glance

The Plushie That Took Over Everything
The must-have accessory of 2025 was not designer or flashy. It was a fuzzy, monster-faced plushie. Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and sold in mystery blind boxes, became wildly popular after Blackpink’s Lisa called them her “secret obsession” in a December 2024 Vanity Fair video. Kim Kardashian added fuel to the fire by sharing her own collection on Instagram in April. By year’s end, Labubu had its own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float and even a potential Sony feature film. Childhood toy icons everywhere felt the competition.

Loading TikTok...

Beyoncé’s Long-Awaited Grammy Moment
Despite holding more Grammys than any artist in history, Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. That finally changed at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February, when Cowboy Carter took home the top prize. She beat out heavy hitters including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and André 3000. Accepting the award with Blue Ivy Carter beside her, Beyoncé said, “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. And I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.”

Katy Perry’s Space Controversy
In April, Katy Perry joined Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez on an 11-minute Blue Origin flight that reached zero gravity. Instead of awe, the mission sparked backlash. Critics called it a luxury joyride, and Perry faced extra heat for calling herself an astronaut and playing her own music in space. Weeks later, she responded on a fan page, saying, “I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for the unhinged and healed.”

A Pope Like No Other
History was made in May when American-born Robert Frances Prevost became Pope Leo XIV. The Chicago native is a Villanova graduate, a White Sox fan, a Wordle player, and someone who admitted to watching Conclave during the actual papal conclave. In November, he met with filmmakers like Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, encouraging them to continue their work as “pilgrims of the imagination.”

Honorable Mentions

KPop Demon Hunters dominated Netflix after its June release, becoming the platform’s most-watched film ever with nearly 300 million views.

A Coldplay concert kiss cam moment turned scandalous when two attendees were identified as married executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin summed it up best in real time: “Uh-oh, what? They’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Kelce later said, “I’m living on a high.”

Fans remained deeply invested in The Summer I Turned Pretty love triangle, proving Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah is still a serious issue.

And finally, Robert Irwin danced his way to a Dancing with the Stars victory, winning the Mirrorball Trophy and a whole new generation of fans.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that pop culture never slows down. Even when the year feels like a blur, the moments still find a way to stick.

Take a look at the complete list here.

BeyoncéColdplayDancing with the StarsKaty PerryTaylor Swifttrending
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on following his side's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 18
Sprite Bringing Back ‘Vanilla Frost’ to Only ONE Retailer
Human InterestSprite Bringing Back ‘Vanilla Frost’ to Only ONE RetailerRandi Moultrie
Get Free Chipotle When You Wear a Festive Holiday Sweater
Human InterestGet Free Chipotle When You Wear a Festive Holiday SweaterRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect