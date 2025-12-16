The Pop Culture Moments That Defined 2025, According to ‘Reader’s Digest’

Somehow, someway, 2025 is nearly in the rearview mirror. It felt long and short at the same time, like one endless scroll that kept refreshing before we could catch our breath. Between nonstop breaking news alerts and social media trends that vanished overnight, just remembering what happened this year feels like a win. The year moved quickly, stacking moments on top of each other until everything blurred together. One minute we were refreshing our feeds, the next we were wondering how it was already almost December.

Pop culture kept pace with the chaos. It entertained us, confused us, and occasionally made us stop and say, "wait, that actually happened this year?" Reader’s Digest rounded up the biggest pop culture moments that captured our attention, from headline-grabbing performances to unexpected controversies and historic firsts. Surprisingly, some of the most talked-about events did not even make the final cut.

Part of the reason everything feels fuzzy is how fast the year moved. News never slept, trends barely lasted a weekend, and yesterday’s viral moment was already old by breakfast. It is easy to forget that 2025 began with Meghan Markle rejoining Instagram and announcing her own Netflix series, as well as Nikki Glaser's first turn as Golden Globes host.

A Quick Glance

The Plushie That Took Over Everything

The must-have accessory of 2025 was not designer or flashy. It was a fuzzy, monster-faced plushie. Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and sold in mystery blind boxes, became wildly popular after Blackpink’s Lisa called them her “secret obsession” in a December 2024 Vanity Fair video. Kim Kardashian added fuel to the fire by sharing her own collection on Instagram in April. By year’s end, Labubu had its own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float and even a potential Sony feature film. Childhood toy icons everywhere felt the competition.

Beyoncé’s Long-Awaited Grammy Moment

Despite holding more Grammys than any artist in history, Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. That finally changed at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February, when Cowboy Carter took home the top prize. She beat out heavy hitters including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and André 3000. Accepting the award with Blue Ivy Carter beside her, Beyoncé said, “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. And I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.”

Katy Perry’s Space Controversy

In April, Katy Perry joined Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez on an 11-minute Blue Origin flight that reached zero gravity. Instead of awe, the mission sparked backlash. Critics called it a luxury joyride, and Perry faced extra heat for calling herself an astronaut and playing her own music in space. Weeks later, she responded on a fan page, saying, “I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for the unhinged and healed.”

A Pope Like No Other

History was made in May when American-born Robert Frances Prevost became Pope Leo XIV. The Chicago native is a Villanova graduate, a White Sox fan, a Wordle player, and someone who admitted to watching Conclave during the actual papal conclave. In November, he met with filmmakers like Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, encouraging them to continue their work as “pilgrims of the imagination.”

Honorable Mentions

KPop Demon Hunters dominated Netflix after its June release, becoming the platform’s most-watched film ever with nearly 300 million views.

A Coldplay concert kiss cam moment turned scandalous when two attendees were identified as married executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin summed it up best in real time: “Uh-oh, what? They’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Kelce later said, “I’m living on a high.”

Fans remained deeply invested in The Summer I Turned Pretty love triangle, proving Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah is still a serious issue.

And finally, Robert Irwin danced his way to a Dancing with the Stars victory, winning the Mirrorball Trophy and a whole new generation of fans.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that pop culture never slows down. Even when the year feels like a blur, the moments still find a way to stick.