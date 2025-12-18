Contests
Bebe Rexha Asks Fans to Help Find Her Baby Daddy

Bebe Rexha is crowdsourcing her love life and she is having fun with it. The singer sparked buzz this week after posting a bold request on X that felt part…

Kayla Morgan
Bebe Rexha performs onstage during Pride In London 2024 at Trafalgar Square on June 29, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pride In London

Bebe Rexha is crowdsourcing her love life and she is having fun with it.

The singer sparked buzz this week after posting a bold request on X that felt part joke, part serious search. Instead of quietly dating, Rexha decided to bring her fans along for the ride and give them a clear assignment.

A Mission for the Fans

In a post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter made her goal clear.

"Rexhars. You have a mission," wrote Rexha, 36. "Find me a baby daddy."

She followed up with exactly what she is looking for, starting with honesty about looks.

"Here is what I’m looking for," she wrote, explaining that when it comes to appearance she is "ok with a 6 or 7" on a scale of 1 to 10. For Rexha, confidence and character matter more. "Personality is key for me," she added.

Height, Hustle, and Standards

Rexha also shared her height preference and kept it simple. She does not "need someone tall" but wants someone "taller than me." According to her post, that means anyone "5'8" and up" qualifies.

When it comes to work and money, Rexha did not hold back. She said her ideal partner "must be successful and not a moocher." She added, "Must be richer than me or equal. I don’t pay for men or do 50/50."

Beyond finances, values still lead the list. Rexha said she wants "someone who has a good personality" and "good morals." Being "smart and driven" also made the cut.

"Send me options," she concluded.

Fans Jump In

The replies quickly filled with jokes, suggestions, and enthusiasm. One fan asked if they should "pair you up with my dad." Rexha replied with a simple but enthusiastic, "Yes."

The exchange fit right into her playful tone and showed she was enjoying the moment as much as her followers.

Still Open to Love

Rexha has hinted before that she is open to romance. Last month, she posted photos of herself in a gown with the caption, "currently accepting applications for cuffing season."

She was previously linked to architectural engineer Simos Liakos last year. Before that, she dated Keyan Safyari until July 2023.

New Chapter Ahead

Outside of her dating life, Rexha is also making moves professionally. Billboard recently reported that she signed with a new management company, which could signal new music on the way.

For now, fans have their instructions. Whether the search leads to love or just laughs, Bebe Rexha has once again turned honesty into entertainment.

