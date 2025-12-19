Judge Awards Payouts to 16 Young Victims of 2017 Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Bombing

The night was supposed to end with music, excitement, and tired smiles on the way home. Instead, it became a moment that changed lives forever. Now, more than seven years later, a judge has ordered millions of dollars in compensation for young people hurt during the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

According to NME, a total of £20 million, about $26.7 million, will be paid to 16 concertgoers who were injured in the attack. All of them were under the age of 16 at the time. Each person will receive between £2,770 and £11.4 million, which equals roughly $3,707 to $15.2 million.

The identities of the 16 individuals and their families have not been shared. A court order keeps their names private. What is known is that their injuries were severe. Some suffered life-changing physical harm, while others continue to deal with extreme psychological trauma.

A Tragedy That United Them

Judge Nigel Bird spoke directly to the shared pain behind the case. “Each of these cases has a common link, that is injuries and loss suffered, arising out of a single and unimaginable act of terrorism committed on the evening of May 22, 2017 at the end of a concert attended by very many young people and their families,” he said, per the outlet.

He also reflected on the wider impact of the attack. “Twenty-two innocent lives were lost, and the lives of countless others impacted. The love and care a parent gives to an injured child is beyond monetary value.”

Those words highlight an important truth. While the money may help cover medical care, therapy, and long-term support, it cannot undo what happened or fully repair the damage caused.

What Happened in 2017

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber attacked concertgoers in the foyer of the AO Arena just after Ariana Grande’s show had ended. Families and young fans were leaving when the bomb exploded. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

In total, 22 people were killed, and 1,017 others were injured. The effects reached far beyond those physically harmed. Grande herself later shared that she developed PTSD, a diagnosis she made public in 2018.

Who Is Paying Damages

An official investigation into the attack began in September 2020. It was later found that there were missed chances for authorities to prevent the bombing.

As a result, several organizations will be paying damages. These include venue manager SMG Europe Holdings, crowd management company Showsec International Ltd, Greater Manchester Police, and British Transport Police. All four organizations have issued apologies to survivors and to the families of those who died.