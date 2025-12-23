Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Combat Hunger This Holiday Season

Taylor Swift has given $1 million to Feeding America. This organization manages food banks and meal initiatives, assisting families during the holiday season. Feeding America announced this on Instagram on…

Jen Glorioso
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has given $1 million to Feeding America. This organization manages food banks and meal initiatives, assisting families during the holiday season. Feeding America announced this on Instagram on Tuesday.

Swift often supports those in need. Last October, she contributed $5 million to the same group to aid after hurricanes Helene and Milton. During her Eras Tour, cities received donations for local food banks too.

In March 2020, after Nashville suffered severe storm damage, she donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. In February, following a tragic mass shooting at a parade in Kansas City, she contributed $100,000 to a GoFundMe for a victim’s family.

Another significant gesture came in October when she donated $100,000 to support a young fan with cancer. This inspired more contributions from fans in amounts of $13, Swift's favorite number.

Feeding America acknowledged Swift, saying, "We’re grateful to @taylorswift for standing with families facing hunger. Her generosity reminds us what’s possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond." Fans filled the comments with admiration, with one noting, "May God always bless her! Her generosity is an example to all!"

Recently, Swift wrapped up her Disney+ series, The End of an Era, featuring her Eras Tour along with new songs. The series showcased her October album, The Life of a Showgirl, her largest release to date, highlighting her ongoing success and expanding fanbase.

Swift is celebrated not only for her music but also her philanthropic efforts. As one of the wealthiest female musicians, with 14 Grammy victories and the first $1 billion-grossing concert tour, her actions continue to solidify her legacy.

Taylor's generosity has even spread to her fans. Swifties have been known to blow up gofundme's (in the best way). Recently in one of The End of an Era episodes, we learned that one of our favorite dancers Kam Saunders ended up on the tour thanks to his older brother for paying for his plane ticket to the audition. Khalen expressed his gratitude on social media after swiftie's flooded his non profit with $13 donations and raised over $20,000.

Taylor Swift
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Photo taken in Christchurch, New Zealand
Human Interest2026 Travel Outlook: Falling Prices, New Destinations Trending in New YearBrandon Plotnick
Santa Claus hand reaching for a cookie for snacks to leave for Santa
Human Interest5 Lip Smackin’ Snacks To Leave For Santa
Kendrick Perkins #43 of the Boston Celtics grabs the rebound during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 23, 2008 at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 23
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect