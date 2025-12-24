Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: December 26-December 28

The dynamic blend of tradition, culture, and entertainment characterizes Las Vegas during the weekend of Dec. 26 to Dec. 28. In holiday tradition, George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" creates a magical experience, while the 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration & Rites of Passage Ceremony honors the community's heritage. Comedy fans can catch Tré Lamb's rising-star humor, and several sports and arts events round out a vibrant weekend across the city.

George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" comes to life at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas as a dazzling holiday ballet presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre. With the beloved Tchaikovsky score and masterful Balanchine choreography, this perennial favorite takes audiences on a magical journey through the mesmerizing Land of Sweets, featuring enchanting scenes of waltzing flowers, spirited fairies, and tin soldiers.

The 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration & Rites of Passage Ceremony is a free community event in Las Vegas that honors the spirit of Kwanzaa and celebrates young people who have completed the city's Rites of Passage program. Families are invited to enjoy live performances and cultural expression that reflect Kwanzaa's values, culminating in an official graduation ceremony for boys and girls who have participated in the empowering workshop series.

Comedian Tré Lamb brings his sharp, fast-rising brand of humor to Las Vegas for a two-night stand at Town Square. Originally from Canada and now based in Salt Lake City, Lamb began performing at just 17 years old and has spent nearly a decade shaping his distinctive comedic voice across major West Coast scenes. His rapid ascent has been fueled by a strong social media presence, with his stand-up clips approaching 100 million views and earning him a growing fan base eager to see his live performances.

