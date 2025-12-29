Contests
Taylor Swift’s Christmas Surprise for Chiefs Game Workers

Taylor Swift handed out $600 cash gifts to staff at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium. A personal Facebook post by a stadium worker, Robyn Gentry,…

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift handed out $600 cash gifts to staff at the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium. A personal Facebook post by a stadium worker, Robyn Gentry, shared the event, which fans later spread on X, previously known as Twitter.

Gentry described how Swift came over and thanked her for working during the holiday. Swift said, “She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas” The cash gift felt like a two-week paycheck to Gentry. Touched by the gesture, she framed one bill instead of using it.

With Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna Kelce, Swift walked around the stadium with security accompanying them. Fans called her "Taysanta" and "Taygenerosity" on X, helping the story spread. Some noted that $600 matches two weeks' pay for many workers, sparking deeper discussions about wages in the U.S.

Gentry commented on Swift's nature, saying, “Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. It's very true — incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and happy birthday to me,” according to The Independent.

Stories on X suggested that Swift chose $600 because it's below the tax threshold for gifts. Comparisons surfaced with other celebrities, with some noting an extra focus on spending by others.

Swift's history of generosity was highlighted again. She awarded $197 million in bonuses to Eras Tour staff and often makes private donations. In "The End of an Era" series, her constant habit of giving is clear through various gifts and bonuses mentioned.

After the Kansas City event, some said such gestures shouldn't establish a moral standard for the wealthy. Nonetheless, Swift continues to earn applause for her generosity.

Recent reports described Swift's significant Christmas donations to various organizations. Fans continue to admire her for treating workers with respect and kindness.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
