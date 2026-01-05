‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Done Yet: What We Know About the Potential Spinoff

Spoilers ahead for those who have not watched the finale.

The bikes are parked, the monsters are gone, and Hawkins has finally gone quiet. Still, Stranger Things is not fading into the background. Instead of stretching the original story any further, the Duffer Brothers are taking a sharp turn. A live-action spinoff is officially in development, and it is shaping up to be unlike anything fans have seen before.

A Clean Break From Hawkins

After nine and a half years, Stranger Things ended on Dec. 31, 2025, with a two-hour finale that closed out the journeys of its core cast. Vecna was defeated. The Upside Down was destroyed. Most importantly, the story reached a clear ending.

That ending matters because the upcoming spinoff is not Season 6 in disguise. Matt and Ross Duffer have been clear that they are moving on from Hawkins and the characters fans grew up with. “We’re really closing the door on that,” Matt Duffer told Screen Rant following the Season 5 finale.

Instead of returning to familiar faces, the spinoff will take place in a new town, in a different decade, with brand new characters and a new mythology.

A Completely Different Kind of Story

Ross Duffer emphasized just how separate this project will be. “It really is a completely different story, in a completely different location with completely different actors and characters. So it’s really its own entity.”

At the same time, the Duffers admit it would not be a true spinoff if it had no connection at all. Ross later explained that the show still “relates in some ways” to the original series, even though it stands on its own.

What fans should not expect is just as important. “It’s not Hopper mentioning Montauk. There’s no Montauk spinoff,” Ross Duffer told Deadline. He also shut down other popular guesses. “It’s obviously not Holly and the kids or anything like that. It’s something much smaller than that.” He added, “We’ve said this before, the spinoff idea we have, it is early days.”

The Mystery That Carries Over

While the main plot of Stranger Things wrapped up, Season 5 left behind one major unanswered question. During the finale, a flashback revealed that a glowing rock from Dimension X fused with a young Henry Creel and helped turn him into Vecna. What the show did not explain was where that rock came from or how it arrived in our world.

According to the Duffers, the spinoff will finally address that. “The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it,” they told Variety. “But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new.”

Current theories, supported by the canon prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, suggest the rock could be linked to a 1943 U.S. military experiment involving submarine invisibility. For now, those details remain under wraps.

Moving Forward, Not Backward

The Duffer Brothers will not serve as showrunners on the spinoff, but they are still deeply involved. Ross Duffer confirmed that work is already picking back up. “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off.”

Matt Duffer sounds energized by the reset. “My favorite part of the show is working on it,” he told Variety. “It’s not releasing it. That’s just stressful. I like the creative part. I like making it. So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology.”

What Comes Next

The live-action spinoff is still a few years away, and it does not yet have a title or release date. In the meantime, the Stranger Things universe continues with the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, debuting later this year.