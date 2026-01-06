Contests
Post Malone’s Swivel Chair Stunt Goes Sideways on Twitch

Sometimes the biggest risks are not on stage or in the studio. Sometimes they are in your living room, on a swivel chair, with a video game loading and a…

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone being interviewed
(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Sometimes the biggest risks are not on stage or in the studio. Sometimes they are in your living room, on a swivel chair, with a video game loading and a cigarette in hand.

Post Malone found that out the hard way last week while streaming live on Twitch. The Grammy-nominated artist was online to play the Post Malone's Murder Circus Encore in-game event featured in Hunt: Showdown 1896. Things were going smoothly until he decided to add a little stunt work to the session.

A Flip That Did Not Stick

During the stream, Malone spent hours doing what many gamers do: playing, smoking, and sipping Bud Light. Then he decided to attempt a backflip using a swivel chair as his launchpad.

"Alright, here it comes y'all. This is just an attempt," he told viewers.

That attempt went wrong fast. Malone stepped on the edge of the chair, tried to flip, and instead tipped sideways. He landed awkwardly on his back, with the chair spinning out from under him.

"It was alright. I actually hurt my wrist. My f---ing chair rotated," he said afterward, shaking out his arm. Somehow, the cigarette in his hand stayed lit through the whole fall.

The moment shocked fans watching live, but Malone brushed it off and kept his cool, proving once again that accidents can happen even when you are not leaving your house.

Loading TikTok...

Inside the Game He Loves

The stream was meant to spotlight Post Malone's Murder Circus Encore, which launched earlier in December. The special event is playable in Hunt: Showdown 1896 through Monday, Feb. 9.

Malone has been open about how much he enjoys the game. In a November 2024 video for Crytek, he explained how he got hooked.

"My buddy got me into it," he said. "Whenever I’m on the road, and I can’t play, I’m always missing it. I’ve got probably about 400 hours on it."

He also shared what keeps him coming back.

"I love how it’s based and grounded in reality. Very quick time to kill, you can body somebody in one shot. The guns are so sick. The skins are so sick. And I was like alright, I’m gonna give this a go. And then I used necro for the first time and I was like — this is the best game!"

Not His First Fall

This was not the first time Malone has taken a tumble in front of fans. In July 2025, he fell on stage while trying to cheers drinks with someone in the crowd during a show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show," the fan wrote in the caption of a TikTok video showing the moment.

"I didn't mean to almost break your back," the fan added in text on the screen.

Both times, Malone handled the situation with humor and kept things moving.

What Is Next for Post Malone

Despite a few spills, Malone shows no signs of slowing down. This year, he is scheduled to perform at several North American festivals, including Stagecoach and SummerFest.

His latest album, F-1 Trillion, arrived in 2024, and his fan base continues to follow him whether he is on stage, in the studio, or falling off a chair on Twitch.

One lesson seems clear, though. Some tricks are better left to professionals, especially when swivel chairs are involved.

