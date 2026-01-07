This Day in Top 40 History: January 7

On Jan. 7, 2012, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in New York City. This was nearly four years after the couple, which has Top 10 hits such as “Drunk in Love” and “'03 Bonnie & Clyde” to its name, got married in a private wedding ceremony in Manhattan. In 2012, Blue Ivy would become the youngest person to place a song on Billboard's Hot 100 when Jay-Z featured her on his track “Glory.” The song didn't crack the Top 40, though. Jan. 7 has hosted other interesting Top 40 history events.