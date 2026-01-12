Paris Hilton Says Her New Documentary Is About Owning Her Narrative
Paris Hilton has spent years being watched, talked about, and judged. Now she is inviting audiences to see her life through her own lens. In a PEOPLE interview, Hilton says her upcoming documentary is not just a movie. It is a story she feels proud to finally tell.
A personal story heads to theaters
Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir arrives in theaters on Jan. 30, and Hilton is ready for people to experience it. Ahead of the release, the entrepreneur, wife, and mom of two spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive conversation at the 2025 TikTok Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18. That night, Hilton accepted the Muse of the Year award.
“I am just so proud of it,” Hilton told PEOPLE. “It’s such a powerful story, and I think being an ‘infinite icon’ is about inspiring others to be authentic and to own their narrative and to make a difference in the world.”
From pop culture moment to personal meaning
The documentary shares its name with Hilton’s second studio album, Infinite Icon. She previously told PEOPLE in September 2024 that “I feel like [Infinite Icon] really represents that evolution” from her “party girl era” in the 2000s to who she is today.
According to Hilton’s website, the film follows her music journey from childhood dreams to her club-going teenage years, from her debut album to her musical reinvention. It brings together concert footage, unfiltered moments, archival clips, never-before-seen home videos, original narration, and new interviews.
The synopsis adds, “Paris showcases how music ‘saved her life’ following her abuse in troubled teen treatments and by the media in the early 2000s. Each chapter draws the audience in deeper, blending documentary storytelling with immersive visuals to chart the evolution of a unique pop culture phenomenon.”
Life now, and what comes next
Today, Hilton’s life looks very different. She shares it with her husband, Carter Reum, 44, their son Phoenix Barron, who turns 3 on Jan. 16, and their daughter London Marilyn, 2.
Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir hits theaters on Jan. 30, giving fans a closer look at the story Hilton says is finally hers to tell.