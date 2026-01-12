Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Paris Hilton Says Her New Documentary Is About Owning Her Narrative

Paris Hilton has spent years being watched, talked about, and judged. Now she is inviting audiences to see her life through her own lens. In a PEOPLE interview, Hilton says…

Kayla Morgan
Paris Hilton performs onstage during NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party presented by HEYDUDE at Hall Des Lumieres on September 05, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYLON

Paris Hilton has spent years being watched, talked about, and judged. Now she is inviting audiences to see her life through her own lens. In a PEOPLE interview, Hilton says her upcoming documentary is not just a movie. It is a story she feels proud to finally tell.

A personal story heads to theaters

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir arrives in theaters on Jan. 30, and Hilton is ready for people to experience it. Ahead of the release, the entrepreneur, wife, and mom of two spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive conversation at the 2025 TikTok Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18. That night, Hilton accepted the Muse of the Year award.

Loading TikTok...

“I am just so proud of it,” Hilton told PEOPLE. “It’s such a powerful story, and I think being an ‘infinite icon’ is about inspiring others to be authentic and to own their narrative and to make a difference in the world.”

From pop culture moment to personal meaning

The documentary shares its name with Hilton’s second studio album, Infinite Icon. She previously told PEOPLE in September 2024 that “I feel like [Infinite Icon] really represents that evolution” from her “party girl era” in the 2000s to who she is today.

According to Hilton’s website, the film follows her music journey from childhood dreams to her club-going teenage years, from her debut album to her musical reinvention. It brings together concert footage, unfiltered moments, archival clips, never-before-seen home videos, original narration, and new interviews.

The synopsis adds, “Paris showcases how music ‘saved her life’ following her abuse in troubled teen treatments and by the media in the early 2000s. Each chapter draws the audience in deeper, blending documentary storytelling with immersive visuals to chart the evolution of a unique pop culture phenomenon.”

Life now, and what comes next

Today, Hilton’s life looks very different. She shares it with her husband, Carter Reum, 44, their son Phoenix Barron, who turns 3 on Jan. 16, and their daughter London Marilyn, 2.

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir hits theaters on Jan. 30, giving fans a closer look at the story Hilton says is finally hers to tell.

DocumentariesParis Hilton
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", Ariana Grande Performs ‘Into You’ At The Met Gala.
EntertainmentAriana Grande Says She Is Open to Joining a Miss Piggy MovieKayla Morgan
Movies Turning 20 in 2026
EntertainmentMovies Turning 20 in 2026Randi Moultrie
TV Shows Turning 20 in 2026
EntertainmentTV Shows Turning 20 in 2026Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect