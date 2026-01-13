Contests
Harry Styles Teases His 2026 Comeback With Mysterious Website

This is not a drill! Harry Styles heard us calling for his return for the past 2 years and is finally teasing his new project. At least the fan’s think…

Jen Glorioso
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)
(Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

This is not a drill! Harry Styles heard us calling for his return for the past 2 years and is finally teasing his new project. At least the fan's think we are safe from another merch/lifestyle product line. On January 12, a cryptic website "webelongtogether.co" showed up. There wasn't much on the website other than an animated crowd and directs visitors to sign up for updates, managed by Sony Music Entertainment.

Billboards featuring the same crowd image have been spotted across European cities. Fans, known as "Harries," are seeing these billboards as messages similar to the website. These sightings have stirred speculation about an impending announcement related to new music.

The website's appearance has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Eager followers are on edge waiting for news about Styles' upcoming music ventures. Many have started calling this phase HS4, hinting at a possible fourth album from the artist.

A video posted by Styles on December 27, 2025, added fuel to the speculation. This eight-minute piano piece ends with the phrase "WE BELONG TOGETHER," echoing the website's title. Fans see the video as a tribute, leading to buzz about either new music or an upcoming tour.

The website also displays lively crowd scenes that match the theme of December's video. This connection strengthens assumptions about the video and the site's unveiling.

Harry Styles, known for hits like "As It Was" and his time in One Direction, has created a loyal fan base. By blending music with things like product releases, he keeps engaging his fans. Many fans thought he had finished his album in 2024, but with the unexpected death of former bandmate Liam Payne, a lot of people speculated that Harry put his projects to the back burner to deal with the heartbreaking news.

While discussions are everywhere, there's no official word from Harry Styles or his team about what the website means. Fans remain excited about the idea of new projects, especially given Styles' earlier clues involving merchandise and future plans

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
