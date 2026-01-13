Harry Styles Teases His 2026 Comeback With Mysterious Website

This is not a drill! Harry Styles heard us calling for his return for the past 2 years and is finally teasing his new project. At least the fan's think we are safe from another merch/lifestyle product line. On January 12, a cryptic website "webelongtogether.co" showed up. There wasn't much on the website other than an animated crowd and directs visitors to sign up for updates, managed by Sony Music Entertainment.

Billboards featuring the same crowd image have been spotted across European cities. Fans, known as "Harries," are seeing these billboards as messages similar to the website. These sightings have stirred speculation about an impending announcement related to new music.

The website's appearance has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Eager followers are on edge waiting for news about Styles' upcoming music ventures. Many have started calling this phase HS4, hinting at a possible fourth album from the artist.

A video posted by Styles on December 27, 2025, added fuel to the speculation. This eight-minute piano piece ends with the phrase "WE BELONG TOGETHER," echoing the website's title. Fans see the video as a tribute, leading to buzz about either new music or an upcoming tour.

The website also displays lively crowd scenes that match the theme of December's video. This connection strengthens assumptions about the video and the site's unveiling.

Harry Styles, known for hits like "As It Was" and his time in One Direction, has created a loyal fan base. By blending music with things like product releases, he keeps engaging his fans. Many fans thought he had finished his album in 2024, but with the unexpected death of former bandmate Liam Payne, a lot of people speculated that Harry put his projects to the back burner to deal with the heartbreaking news.