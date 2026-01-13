This Day in Top 40 History: January 13
On Jan. 13, 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee dropped "Despacito." The song ruled Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for 35 weeks. When the duo released a remix featuring "Sorry" hitmaker Justin Bieber, the song blew up in the United States. The remix shot to the top of the Hot 100 and spent an impressive 52 weeks on the chart. As of writing, the original rendition of "Despacito" has amassed nearly 9 billion views on YouTube. Here are more Top 40 history moments that have occurred on Jan. 13.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Jan. 13 has hosted the release of these memorable tracks and albums:
- 1964: Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin'" hit the record stores. The album reached No. 4 on the Official Albums chart in the U.K., and the title track broke into the Top 10 on the Singles chart.
- 2014: Shakira launched "Can't Remember to Forget You," featuring guest vocals from Rihanna. The song was from her self-titled album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The single cracked the Top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S., reaching No. 11 and No. 15, respectively.
- 2015: Mark Ronson's Uptown Special came out. This record made it to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and included one of his biggest hits, "Uptown Funk." The song, which featured Bruno Mars, reached the summit of the Hot 100.
- 2017: The xx released their 13-track third studio album, I See You, which hit No. 1 in the U.K. The most notable track was "On Hold," which cracked the Top 40 on the U.K. Singles chart.
- 2023: Miley Cyrus dropped "Flowers." Exploring themes of self-love and resilience, this No. 1 single was from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation, which hit No. 3 in the U.S.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Here are a few notable performances and recordings from Jan. 13:
- 1968: Johnny Cash delivered an unforgettable performance at Folsom State Prison. He recorded this concert for his At Folsom Prison LP, which reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and spent up to 124 weeks on the chart. Among the songs he played during the show was his Top 40 single "Folsom Prison Blues."
- 1972: Aretha Franklin graced Los Angeles' New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where she recorded performances for her live album, Amazing Grace. The record reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Many music enthusiasts remember the following industry changes and challenges from Jan. 13:
- 1979: Chicago native Donny Hathaway died by suicide at 33. According to sources, he jumped from the 15th floor of a New York City hotel. Hathaway had placed several Top 40 singles on the Hot 100, such as "Where Is The Love" and "The Closer I Get To You." His music has influenced many musicians, including Alicia Keys.
- 2024: GRAMMY winner Jo-El Sonnier died from cardiac arrest in Texas. He was best known for "No More One More Time" and his rendition of Richard Thompson's "Tear Stained Letter." The tracks cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's country charts.
After witnessing these events, it's evident that Jan. 13 has significantly contributed to Top 40 history. This explains why both artists and music fans remember this date.