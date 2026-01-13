This Day in Top 40 History: January 13

On Jan. 13, 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee dropped "Despacito." The song ruled Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for 35 weeks. When the duo released a remix featuring "Sorry" hitmaker Justin Bieber, the song blew up in the United States. The remix shot to the top of the Hot 100 and spent an impressive 52 weeks on the chart. As of writing, the original rendition of "Despacito" has amassed nearly 9 billion views on YouTube. Here are more Top 40 history moments that have occurred on Jan. 13.