Harry Styles Announces New Album with March 6 Release Date

Harry Styles has revealed his new album *Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.*, which will be available on March 6. This is his fourth solo project and his first in four years.

Styles, age 31, shared the news on January 15. In a playful Instagram Stories post, he introduced the album cover featuring a big arrow amusingly pointing to himself with the label "ME."

This upcoming album, produced through Columbia Records, includes 12 tracks. Kid Harpoon, a frequent collaborator, serves as the executive producer. Harpoon has contributed to all of Styles' solo work.

Styles' first album was released in 2017 and topped charts in both the UK and US. It was inspired by 1970s rock, with hits like "Sign of the Times" enhancing his solo career.

His second album, "Fine Line", released in 2019, also reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and set a first-week sales record for a British male artist. This album had funk and soul elements, with its main track, "Watermelon Sugar," reaching the number one spot in the US.

In 2022, "Harry's House" won several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. It debuted at number one in both the UK and US. The single "As It Was" topped US charts for 15 weeks and became the year's worldwide number-one song.

Styles toured with *Harry's House* during "Love on Tour," a two-year journey that incorporated dates originally planned for *Fine Line*, wrapping up in 2023. In July, Styles expressed his gratitude to fans on Instagram, saying, "Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know.”

Speculation about the new album started in December when fans heard an extended version of "Forever, Forever," a song from *Love on Tour*. Billboard hints showed up in New York City, suggesting future events.