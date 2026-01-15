Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ to Block AI Use

Matthew McConaughey is taking legal steps to protect his voice and image in the age of artificial intelligence. The 56-year-old Oscar winner has trademarked his famous catchphrase, “Alright, alright, alright,”…

Kayla Morgan
Matthew McConaughey attends "The Lost Bus" UK Special Screening at Curzon Mayfair on September 28, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey is taking legal steps to protect his voice and image in the age of artificial intelligence. The 56-year-old Oscar winner has trademarked his famous catchphrase, “Alright, alright, alright,” which became popular after his role in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

The move is meant to prevent AI tools from copying his voice or using it in ads or digital content without his permission. As AI voice technology improves, celebrities have become more concerned about their voices being used in ways they did not approve.

McConaughey has filed trademarks for the phrase and seven other parts of his personal brand. According to Variety, the filing describes exactly how the phrase is spoken. The publication reported that the trademark registration pitch highlighted, “The mark consists of a man saying ‘ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT’, wherein the first syllable of the first two words is at a lower pitch than the second syllable, and the first syllable of the last word is at a higher pitch than the second syllable.”

This shows that McConaughey is not just protecting the words, but also the sound and rhythm of his voice. By doing this, he keeps control over how his catchphrase is used in the future. Over the last few months, McConaughey has secured a total of eight trademarks.

McConaughey is reportedly represented by Yorn Levine, a law firm that also represents actors Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson. Jonathan Pollack, a Yorn Levine of-counsel attorney, explained why trademarks matter right now. He said, “In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court.”

With AI becoming more common, McConaughey’s move shows how celebrities are using the law to protect their identities. For him, keeping control of his voice means making sure that fake versions of it are not used without consent.

Matthew McConaughey
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 24: Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)
EntertainmentHeated Rivalry Star Shares His Full-Body Workout Routine, Plans to be “Bigger, Juicier, and Thicker” For Season 2Jen Glorioso
Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time
EntertainmentHighest Grossing Animated Movies of All TimeRandi Moultrie
Paris Hilton performs onstage during NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party presented by HEYDUDE at Hall Des Lumieres on September 05, 2024 in New York City.
EntertainmentParis Hilton Says Her New Documentary Is About Owning Her NarrativeKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect