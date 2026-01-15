Matthew McConaughey Trademarks ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ to Block AI Use

Matthew McConaughey is taking legal steps to protect his voice and image in the age of artificial intelligence. The 56-year-old Oscar winner has trademarked his famous catchphrase, “Alright, alright, alright,” which became popular after his role in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused.

The move is meant to prevent AI tools from copying his voice or using it in ads or digital content without his permission. As AI voice technology improves, celebrities have become more concerned about their voices being used in ways they did not approve.

McConaughey has filed trademarks for the phrase and seven other parts of his personal brand. According to Variety, the filing describes exactly how the phrase is spoken. The publication reported that the trademark registration pitch highlighted, “The mark consists of a man saying ‘ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT’, wherein the first syllable of the first two words is at a lower pitch than the second syllable, and the first syllable of the last word is at a higher pitch than the second syllable.”

This shows that McConaughey is not just protecting the words, but also the sound and rhythm of his voice. By doing this, he keeps control over how his catchphrase is used in the future. Over the last few months, McConaughey has secured a total of eight trademarks.

McConaughey is reportedly represented by Yorn Levine, a law firm that also represents actors Zoe Saldaña and Scarlett Johansson. Jonathan Pollack, a Yorn Levine of-counsel attorney, explained why trademarks matter right now. He said, “In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court.”