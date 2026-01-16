This Day in Top 40 History: January 16

Helen Folasade Adu, better known as Sade, celebrates her birthday on Jan. 16. Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1959, she moved to London, England, with her family as a child. Sade has scored many Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.”

Also born on this day was the “Princess of R&B,” Aaliyah. The Brooklyn and Detroit native kicked off her professional music career with the release of her debut Top 20 album, Age Ain't Nothing But A Number. Aaliyah released more successful records and won numerous awards before her tragic death at age 22. Keep reading to learn about more Top 40 history moments from Jan. 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable albums and hits from Jan. 16 include:

Michael Jackson unveiled “Man In The Mirror,” a single from his chart-topping album, Bad. The song reached the top of the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart. 2001: Alabama dropped their 19th studio album, When It All Goes South. It included “Will You Marry Me” and “Love Remains,” their collaborations with Jann Arden and Christopher Cross, respectively. The record broke into the Billboard 200 chart and stalled at No. 37.

Cultural Milestones

Impactful cultural events from Jan. 16 include:

The Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California, was opened. It went on to host influential Top 40 artists, including Elvis Costello, Frank Zappa, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and The Who. In 2006, it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making it the first music venue to achieve this honor. 1984: The 11th American Music Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Michael Jackson took home eight accolades, including the Special Award of Merit, becoming the youngest recipient of that honor at age 25. Other winners were Pat Benatar, Aretha Franklin, and Lionel Richie.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Unforgettable industry changes and challenges from Jan. 16 include:

Paul McCartney was arrested in Tokyo, Japan, after Narita International Airport security officers found marijuana in his luggage. McCartney could have gotten a seven-year prison sentence for cannabis possession, but he only spent 10 days in jail. Afterward, he was deported to England, forcing the cancellation of Wings' upcoming 11-day concert tour throughout Japan. 2021: Phil Spector, who wrote and produced hits for The Crystals and The Ronettes, passed away at 81. He was serving a 19-year-to-life prison sentence for killing Lana Clarkson.