We’re Giving You The Chance to Win Two Tickets to Experience Universal Horror Unleashed
It’s time to get your scare on! 107.9 VGS is giving you a chance to experience Universal Horror Unleashed! Universal Horror Unleashed – now open in Las Vegas! Join us…
It's time to get your scare on!
107.9 VGS is giving you a chance to experience Universal Horror Unleashed!
Universal Horror Unleashed - now open in Las Vegas! Join us where horror comes to play. You and a friend could have the chance to experience the screams of this all-new horror spectacle.
Four haunted houses. Live entertainment. Themed food and drinks. Get ready to scream at Universal Horror Unleashed, the ultimate year-round horror experience.
For a chance to win 2 General Admission Tickets (One-Time Access) and to enter, listen to 107.9 VGS every day from 10am - 3pm, and you have a second chance to win below.
©1974 Vortex, Inc./Kim Henkel/Tobe Hooper. Leatherface and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are trademarks of Vortex, Inc./Kim Henkel/Tobe Hooper. All Rights Reserved. Universal Horror Unleashed ™ and © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Universal Horror Unleashed requires a valid dated/timed ticket for admission. Venue operates rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds.Prices, dates, times, houses, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Houses, entertainment, or access to venue may be restricted or unavailable due to capacity, closures, or other factors, and benefits are subject to change without notice. Venue is located at Area 15, which restricts access by minors certain times of the week (see http://area15.com/faqs/). Standard parking is free for NV residents; valet parking available for a fee. Other restrictions may apply.