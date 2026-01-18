This Day in Top 40 History: January 18

Jan. 18, 2010, witnessed the release of Justin Bieber's "Baby," featuring guest vocals from hitmaker Ludacris. It served as the lead single from his chart-topping debut album, My World 2.0. The track peaked at No. 3 and No. 5 on the U.K. Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100, respectively. Top 40 history highlights from Jan. 18 also include album releases, standout performances, and devastating moments, such as the deaths of fans and the separation of couples.