This Day in Top 40 History: January 20

On Jan. 20, 2021, Lady Gaga brought the crowd to their feet after singing the U.S. National Anthem during the inauguration of former U.S. president Joe Biden and the nation's first female vice president, Kamala Harris. When she left the stage, Jennifer Lopez performed a beautiful rendition of "This Land Is Your Land," tossing in lyrics from her hit "Let's Get It Loud". That same night, a string of other big players in the music industry, including Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, and John Legend, performed at the Celebrating America concert to commemorate the swearing-in of Biden and Harris. Read on to find more unforgettable Top 40 history events from this date.