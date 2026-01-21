Jackson Wang, Quavo, and John Legend Debut New Songs at Louis Vuitton Paris Show

Music didn’t just play in the background at Louis Vuitton’s Fall Winter 2026 men’s show. It took the lead.

When the lights came up in Paris on Tuesday, Jackson Wang set the mood with brand new music. As models stepped onto the runway, his Pharrell Williams ' track “Sex God” featuring Pusha T played for the first time. The song made its debut right there on the runway, giving the crowd something fresh to hear while watching the collection come to life. Take a listen here.

Pharrell, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, did not stop there. He also premiered several unreleased tracks he produced, turning the show into a mini listening party. New songs included “Pray For Ya” by John Legend, “Disturbing The P” featuring Pharrell Williams by ASAP Rocky, “The One” featuring Pharrell Williams by Voices of Fire, and “Hit-A-Lik” by Quavo.

Louis Vuitton explained why music matters so much to Pharrell’s vision in a statement released after the show.

"Since joining Louis Vuitton, Pharrell has developed a new model for fashion presentation in which music is not an accompaniment, but a core creative pillar," read a statement released following the show. "Each show is conceived as a fully immersive environment, where sound, design, smell, performance, materials and space are developed together to form a single experience.

"Drawing on decades of work across music, film and fashion, Pharrell approaches the runway as a site of world-building, using original music to shape emotional and physical response. The result is a multi-sensory experience designed to be felt as well as seen, and to resonate long after the show ends."

Inside the Show

The setting matched the big ideas. Inside the museum where the show was held, Pharrell and Louis Vuitton built a striking glass house. LV bags were displayed inside alongside modern, cutting edge furniture, making the space feel part gallery and part stage.

When the show began, dozens of models wearing Louis Vuitton’s latest designs walked around the glass house. Dancers moved to the music from a balcony above, adding energy to the scene. Live performances from Voices of Fire and l'Orchestre du Pont Neuf filled the room, and Pusha T even took a turn walking the runway himself.

A Star-Filled Front Row

The crowd was just as impressive as the show. Future, SZA, Kai Cenat, Usher, Chris Brown, Quavo, and more were all spotted in attendance, making the night feel like a mix of fashion show and celebrity event.