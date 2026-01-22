‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Named Torchbearers at the 2026 Winter Olympic Ceremony

Shane and Ilya are going to the Olympics (again). Only this time, they aren't going as characters from their widely popular TV show, the actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are going to be torchbearers are the 2026 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Milan, Italy.

The actors will participate in the Olympic Torch Relay on its way to the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. How can you watch? Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. ET. If you miss it at 2pm, an enhanced replay will air at 8pm. Both will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Speaking of the Olympics, if you are chronically online like us, then you may have been following the build up of the potential Team Canada Fleece release. Ever since Heated Rivalry has taken off, fans have become obsessed with one scene in particular, Shane at the Winter Olympics dressed in the coziest looking Team Canada fleece. The jacket has become one of the most wanted items on the internet. Fans have even making the fleece themselves, and sharing crafting tips about how to go about it.