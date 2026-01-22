Contests
Jelly Roll Says Losing Weight Made Him a Better Dad and Changed His Life

Jelly Roll is feeling lighter in more ways than one, and it is showing up at home most of all. After the live premiere of Netflix’s Star Search, the singe…

Kayla Morgan
Jelly Roll attends the T.J. Martell Foundation NY Honors Gala 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation

Jelly Roll is feeling lighter in more ways than one, and it is showing up at home most of all.

After the live premiere of Netflix’s Star Search, the singe spoke with Extra about how his weight loss journey has reshaped his life. Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, shared that dropping 300 pounds helped him become a better version of himself, especially as a dad.

“I’ve gotten closer to God. I've gotten closer to myself. I'm a better father,” he told the outlet. “I'm more present with my children. You should see it, dude. I mean, I'm coaching my son's basketball team this year.”

A New Kind of Energy

Coaching might sound simple, but for Jelly Roll, it represents a huge change. He explained that before losing weight, even everyday activities felt overwhelming.

“They're kids, like I'm not coaching like a competitive team or anything here, but ... I just feel physically better, and I feel like I can physically do [things],” he continued. “Dude, when you're 550 lbs, you wonder if they have a seat big enough for you, you know what I mean? You definitely don't think about trying to coach a team. You wonder if there's a bench you can sit on, you know? So, it's like for God to just even make that big of a difference [and] to have the weight off ... I'm a whole different human.”

Family First

Jelly Roll became a father in May 2008 when his daughter, Bailee Ann, was born. His family grew again in August 2016 with the arrival of his son, Noah Buddy. Now, he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are hoping to expand their family even more.

In May, Jelly Roll spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards and shared an update on their IVF journey.

“We’re right in the middle of the journey,” he said. “For all of our friends out there who have been supporting and praying for us that know the journey we are on, y’all know how hard it is, thanks for praying for us. We’re still trying.”

Both Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, have been open about wanting more children. He has also shared that thinking about his kids and future children pushed him to focus on his health.

Making Memories Together

Spending time with his kids remains a top priority. In December, Jelly Roll enjoyed a rare father-son outing when he sat courtside with Noah at the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game in Nashville.

That same month, Noah also joined his dad on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the then 8-year-old shared his excitement.

“Sonic is my favorite character,” he said. When asked about his favorite song by his dad, Noah did not hesitate. “Creature!”

For Jelly Roll, these moments are proof that the journey has been worth it, and that being present is the biggest win of all.

