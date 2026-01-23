This Day in Top 40 History: January 23

Are you trivia buffs ready for your daily dose of This Day in Top 40 history? Well, have we got some interesting facts for you. Let's dive into notable things happening on Jan. 23 in the past. We'll cover breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, memorable performances, and industry changes on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A lot of artists saw their songs and albums hit No. 1 on the charts on Jan. 23:

1964: The Temptations released "The Way You Do the Things You Do." The song would go on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Chart and No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Animal, the debut album from American singer-songwriter Kesha, hit No. 1 within its first week. 2020: P!nk's "Walk me Home" received Gold and Platinum digital certifications for a total of one million certified units from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

P!nk's "Walk me Home" received Gold and Platinum digital certifications for a total of one million certified units from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2023: David Guetta's "Hey Mama" (featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack) received 4x Platinum RIAA digital certification.

Cultural Milestones

Here's how music was shaping our culture on this day in history:

1986: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which currently has nearly 400 inductees, held its first induction ceremony. Notable names on the list included Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, and James Brown.

A 19-year-old Justin Bieber was arrested in Florida for racing a rented Lamborghini on a street in Miami Beach. He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and driving with an expired license. 2020: Deborah Duncan, former head of the GRAMMY Awards, is placed on administrative leave following her accusations of voting corruption and scandals within the organization.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some notable recordings and performances that happened on Jan. 23:

1943: Famous jazz musician Duke Ellington played his first concert at Carnegie Hall. The influential man was already well-known at the time, having played at top jazz venues and even appearing in films.

Founder of the pop band Milli Vanilli, Frank Farian, dies at age 82. He eventually admitted to being the orchestrator of the scandal surrounding the band, which led to them losing the 1990 GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist.