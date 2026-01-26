This Day in Top 40 History: January 26

On Jan. 26, 1970, Kirk Franklin, who currently ties with Mann & Wife star Tamela Mann for the most No. 1 hits on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart, was born in Fort Worth, Texas. On the list of his notable chart-toppers are “All Things” and “Rain Down on Me,” his collaboration with Maverick City Music and “TGIF” hitmaker Glorilla. Franklin has scored multiple Top 10 albums on Billboard's 200 chart as well, including The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin and Hello Fear. He shares his birthday with acclaimed artists such as the late Eddie Van Halen and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!

Read on to find more events that make Jan. 26 a memorable day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan. 26 has hosted the launch of these well-received albums and singles:

1973: Elton John's sixth studio album, Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, came out. It rose to the No. 1 position on both the UK Official Albums chart and the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, it spawned two highly successful singles, “Crocodile Rock” and “Daniel,” which cracked the Top Five on Billboard's Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

You might be excited to learn about the following exciting cultural moments from January 26.

1987: Top 40 artists such as Madonna, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston, and Janet Jackson bagged awards in different categories at the 14th annual American Music Awards. Jackson's Top Five hit “Nasty,” won the Favorite Soul/R&B Single award.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some industry changes and challenges that have made the headlines on January 26:

1968: “Another Brick In The Wall (Part II)” hitmakers played their first concert without founding member Syd Barrett at Southampton University. The band, however, officially announced their frontman's departure in May of the same year.

