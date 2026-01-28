This Day in Top 40 History: January 28
Among the artists who celebrate their birthdays on Jan. 28 is J. Cole. Born at an American military base in West Germany, Cole fell in love with music when he…
Among the artists who celebrate their birthdays on Jan. 28 is J. Cole. Born at an American military base in West Germany, Cole fell in love with music when he was only a teen. His passion and talent have seen him score multiple Top 10 hits in the U.S., including “a m a r i” and “MIDDLE CHILD.” Read on to find more standout Top 40 history events from Jan. 28.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The following albums from January 28 are worth a listen.
- 2002: The Chemical Brothers put out Come With Us, which went straight to No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and stalled at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 chart. Two singles from the album, “It Began in Afrika” and “Star Guitar,” charted within the Top 10 in the U.K.
- 2008: Adele released her debut album, 19, which reached No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K. The set also delivered a number of UK Top 20 singles, such as “Chasing Pavements,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Cold Shoulder,” and “Hometown Glory.”
- 2016: Rihanna dropped her 8th studio album, ANTi, featuring guest vocals from SZA and Drake. The record peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spent an impressive 506 weeks on the chart. It spawned four Top 10 singles, including “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Kiss It Better.”
Cultural Milestones
Top 40 cultural events from Jan. 28 include:
- 1985: The 12th American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Lionel Richie's No. 1 hit, “Hello,” won the Favorite Pop/Rock Video award. He bagged five other awards, making him the biggest winner that night. Prince, Tina Turner, and Kenny Rogers also won accolades in different categories.
- 1991: MC Hammer's “U Can't Touch This,” which landed at the top of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, won the Favorite Soul/R&B Single award at the 18th American Music Awards. More artists who were awarded during the show include Janet Jackson, Phil Collins, and Aerosmith.
- 2018: At New York City's Madison Square Garden, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar won big during the 60th GRAMMY Awards, bagging six and five prizes each, respectively. Other notable award recipients were “Scar To Your Beautiful” singer Alessia Cara, for Best New Artist, The Rolling Stones, and Chris Stapleton.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Like other days in Top 40 history, Jan. 28 has presented some challenges, including:
- 1968: The Doors' Jim Morrison was arrested just outside Las Vegas' Pussycat-A-Go-Go on charges of public drunkenness and failure to possess any personal identification. According to sources, the “Light My Fire” singer also infuriated the security guards by pretending to smoke a joint.
- 2016: Paul Kantner and Signe Anderson passed away, both at 74. They were founding members of Jefferson Airplane, the band that placed Top 10 hits such as “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love” on the Hot 100. Kantner's cause of death was multiple organ failure, while Anderson died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
These moments from Jan. 28 certainly impacted the personal lives and careers of various Top 40 artists. Those who won awards at the GRAMMYs and AMAs, for instance, enhanced their brand value and strengthened their negotiating power with record labels. This may have helped them secure better contracts.