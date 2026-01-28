This Day in Top 40 History: January 28

Among the artists who celebrate their birthdays on Jan. 28 is J. Cole. Born at an American military base in West Germany, Cole fell in love with music when he was only a teen. His passion and talent have seen him score multiple Top 10 hits in the U.S., including “a m a r i” and “MIDDLE CHILD.” Read on to find more standout Top 40 history events from Jan. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following albums from January 28 are worth a listen.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 cultural events from Jan. 28 include:

1985: The 12th American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Lionel Richie's No. 1 hit, “Hello,” won the Favorite Pop/Rock Video award. He bagged five other awards, making him the biggest winner that night. Prince, Tina Turner, and Kenny Rogers also won accolades in different categories.

The 12th American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Lionel Richie's No. 1 hit, "Hello," won the Favorite Pop/Rock Video award. He bagged five other awards, making him the biggest winner that night. Prince, Tina Turner, and Kenny Rogers also won accolades in different categories.

MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This," which landed at the top of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, won the Favorite Soul/R&B Single award at the 18th American Music Awards. More artists who were awarded during the show include Janet Jackson, Phil Collins, and Aerosmith.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Like other days in Top 40 history, Jan. 28 has presented some challenges, including:

1968: The Doors' Jim Morrison was arrested just outside Las Vegas' Pussycat-A-Go-Go on charges of public drunkenness and failure to possess any personal identification. According to sources, the “Light My Fire” singer also infuriated the security guards by pretending to smoke a joint.

The Doors' Jim Morrison was arrested just outside Las Vegas' Pussycat-A-Go-Go on charges of public drunkenness and failure to possess any personal identification. According to sources, the "Light My Fire" singer also infuriated the security guards by pretending to smoke a joint.