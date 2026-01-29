Contests
Reba McEntire, Lauryn Hill, and Post Malone Set for Emotional Grammy Tributes

Kayla Morgan
Reba McEntire attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. //: Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.//Post Malone acknowledges the applause of the public after the Austin Post Runway Show on September 01, 2025 in Paris, France
Photo by Mike Coppola/Sarah Morris/Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The Grammy Awards always bring big performances, shiny trophies, and a few surprises. This year, they are also making space for reflection, memory, and respect. Newly announced performers will take part in the In Memoriam segment and several special tributes, promising some of the night’s most emotional moments.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson have been announced as performers during the In Memoriam segment during this Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Their performances will honor artists who passed away over the past year and helped shape the sound of modern music. These moments are often quieter than the rest of the show, but they tend to leave a lasting impact.

Ms. Lauryn Hill will also take the stage for a special tribute honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Known for her powerful voice and deep influence on soul and hip hop, Hill’s appearance adds even more weight to the evening. Tributes like this remind viewers that music history is built on people whose work continues to inspire long after the spotlight fades.

Honoring Ozzy Osbourne

Another major moment will be a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, featuring Post Malone with Watt, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith. Osbourne’s tribute includes artists who worked closely with the Black Sabbath frontman in recent years. Watt served as executive producer for Osbourne’s final album Patient Number 9, while Malone previously teamed up with him on 2019’s “Take What You Want.”

The lineup brings together musicians from rock, metal, and hip hop, reflecting Osbourne’s wide reach and lasting influence across genres. Fans can expect a loud, heartfelt celebration of a career that helped define heavy music for generations.

Continuing a Grammy Tradition

These tributes follow last year’s In Memoriam segment, which featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing the group’s ballad “All My Love” with Grace Bowers. That performance was praised for its simplicity and emotion, setting a high bar for this year’s memorial moments.

The newly announced names join an already packed performer list that includes Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Clipse, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and The Marías. The Recording Academy also revealed earlier this week that Harry Styles and Doechii will serve as presenters, with more names expected soon.

The 68th Grammy Awards will air live on February 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year, marking his final time emceeing the event. Earlier in the day, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT on live.Grammy.com.

GrammysLauryn HillPost MaloneReba McEntire
Kayla MorganAuthor
