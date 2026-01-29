Zayn Malik Digs at Harry Styles’ Insane Tour Prices

Congratulations if you survived one of the worst Ticketmaster wars since The Eras Tour. Harry Styles' new Together Together tour has been hot topics on being impossible to score tickets for at a reasonable price. So much chatter that it apparently got back to his former bandmate Zayn Malik.

During the show, Zayn said, "I just want to say a big, big thank you to every single one of you for being here tonight. Could've been anywhere but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren't too high. Just saying," he said on stage. Moving swiftly on, Zayn continued, "Just sayin', anyway, who wants to hear another song?!"

Zayn is performing a series of seven concerts at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. Ticket prices range from $83.07 in the balcony to $479.81 for prime seats, according to Ticketmaster.

Fans have voiced concerns about Harry Styles' ticket prices on social media platforms like X and Reddit. His 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden had absurd prices. And with dynamic pricing turned on, some fans were paying more for the same seats just based off demand.

Tickets for the MSG shows ranged from $100-$400 in the upper bowl, $380-$880 for lower bowl, and $400-1,000 for pit. These are without the usual Ticketmaster fees and surcharges.

An overwhelming 11.5 million fans attempted to get presale tickets for his performances at Madison Square Garden, marking the largest presale registration ever for this kind of event. With a maximum capacity at 19,000, the residency covered about 5% of the demand for tickets.

Zayn Malik's comment continues a long-standing story of tensions between the former One Direction members. But does he have much ground to stand on? Fans pointed out that when Zayn's Vegas residency went on sale, dynamic pricing was also turned on and ended up lowering prices once it did not meet the demand.