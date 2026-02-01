This Day in Top 40 History: February 1

On Feb. 1, 1994, Harry Styles was born in Worcestershire, England. He would later become a member of one of the most successful pop boy bands, One Direction. They placed at least six Top 10 hits in the U.S., including “Best Song Ever” and “Drag Me Down,” before announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2016. As a solo artist, Styles has scored two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” The three-time GRAMMY winner shared his birthday with Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie. Let's explore more important Top 40 history events from Feb. 1.