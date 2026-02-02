2026 Grammy Winners: The Big Night in Music
On Sunday, Feb. 1, the 2026 Grammy Awards took over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The biggest names in music dressed up, showed out, and waited to hear if…
On Sunday, Feb. 1, the 2026 Grammy Awards took over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The biggest names in music dressed up, showed out, and waited to hear if their names would be called. The prize? A shiny gramophone statue and serious bragging rights.
Kendrick Lamar came in strong with nine nominations. Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff followed with seven each. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter each earned six nominations. Other major nominees included Doechii, SZA, Andrew Watt, Tyler, the Creator and Clipse.
The night featured performances from Carpenter, Clipse, Pharrell Williams and all eight Best New Artist nominees. Trevor Noah hosted for the sixth year in a row, which a press release described as his “final time” as emcee.
The 2026 Grammys aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Now, let’s get to the winners.
General Field
Album of the Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER
Record of the Year
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
Song of the Year
- WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean — WINNER
Pop Highlights
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Messy — Lola Young — WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
- MAYHEM — Lady Gaga — WINNER
Lady Gaga also took home Best Dance Pop Recording for Abracadabra — Lady Gaga — WINNER, proving it was a big night for Mother Monster.
Rap and R&B Wins
Best Rap Album
- GNX — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Best Rap Song
- tv off — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) — WINNER
Best Rap Performance
- Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar had one of the strongest nights overall, winning across multiple rap categories.
In R&B:
- Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani) — WINNER for Best R&B Song
- MUTT — Leon Thomas — WINNER for Best R&B Album
- VIBES DON'T LIE — Leon Thomas — WINNER for Best Traditional R&B Performance
- BLOOM — Durand Bernarr — WINNER for Best Progressive R&B Album
Rock and Alternative Standouts
Rock fans had their moment too.
Best Rock Album
- NEVER ENOUGH — Turnstile — WINNER
Best Rock Song
- As Alive as You Need Me to Be — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) — WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
- Songs of a Lost World — The Cure — WINNER
Best Metal Performance
- BIRDS — Turnstile — WINNER
Turnstile had a huge night in rock categories, while The Cure reminded everyone why they are legends.
Country and Americana Moments
Country music brought heart and storytelling.
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll — WINNER
Best Country Song
- Bitin’ List — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers) — WINNER
Best Americana Album
- BIG MONEY — Jon Batiste — WINNER
Latin and Global Music
Bad Bunny added to his massive night:
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny — WINNER for Best Música Urbana Album
- EoO – Bad Bunny — WINNER for Best Global Music Performance
Other major global winners included:
- Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER for Best Latin Pop Album
- Raíces — Gloria Estefan — WINNER for Best Tropical Latin Album
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia — WINNER for Best Global Music Album
- BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi — WINNER for Best Reggae Album
Film, TV and Visual Media
Music for movies and shows also took center stage.
- Sinners — (Various Artists) — WINNER for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer — WINNER for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer — WINNER for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) — WINNER for Best Song Written for Visual Media
More Big Wins
- Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers — WINNER for Best Music Video
- A Matter of Time — Laufey — WINNER for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze — WINNER for Best Comedy Album
- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama — WINNER for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
- CHROMAKOPIA — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) — WINNER for Best Album Cover
From rap to rock, country to global sounds, the 2026 Grammys showed just how wide and exciting music can be. Some artists confirmed their superstar status. Others had breakout moments that could shape the rest of their careers.
One thing is clear. The playlist for 2026 just got a whole lot better.
