Bebe Rexha Says She Has ‘3 on the Roster’ After Asking Fans for a ‘Baby Daddy’

If love were a group project, Bebe Rexha would not be working alone.

The pop star, known for hits like “I’m a Mess,” gave fans a funny update about her dating life during the 2026 Grammys weekend. After asking social media for help finding a “baby daddy” back in December, she now says she has a few options to consider.

“3 on the Roster”

Photographer Kevin Wong shared a video on Sunday, Feb. 1, where he caught up with Rexha and asked if she was currently “dating anybody.” The singer was out and about in Los Angeles, wearing the same outfit she rocked at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 31.

Her answer was simple and confident.

“No. I have three on the roster,” explained Rexha in the video. “There’s three of them.”

That response quickly got fans talking. Instead of settling down with one person, Rexha made it clear she is keeping her options open.

The “Baby Daddy” Search

Back in December, the Grammy-nominated singer took to X with a bold request. She asked fans to help her find a “baby daddy” and laid out exactly what she wants in a partner.

“Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me). Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. don’t pay for men or do 50/50. Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options," she wrote at the time.

Her list was honest, specific, and a little funny. Fans appreciated how clear she was about her standards. She wants someone successful, smart, driven, and with strong morals. Most of all, personality matters.

A “Hotter, Richer” Era

Rexha’s love life is not the only thing getting an upgrade.

Last month, she shared a playful “ins and outs” list on Instagram. In it, she told fans she plans to leave the “old” version of herself behind and step into a “hotter, richer” and more “confident” one.

That fresh energy shows up everywhere. The “One in a Million” musician recently launched a new website called Are U Dirty? and even updated her Instagram bio to “#EXTRADIRTY.” The bold branding signals that she is entering a fearless new phase.

She is not just changing her image. She is changing her business moves too.

A New Chapter in Music

Rexha recently partnered with the independent music company Empire after previously being signed to Warner Records. The shift marks a big moment in her career.

In a statement to Variety about the business move, she explained, "It’s never been about putting out record after record. People may know me as a pop artist, but at my core I’ve always been a singer and songwriter first."

For Rexha, this decision is about creative freedom.

"Going independent and partnering with Empire isn’t just a business move for me," continued Rexha. "They believe in my vision and trust my instincts, which has refueled my creativity. This new era is about embracing every part of myself, even when I’m a mess. This version of me is unapologetically comfortable in my own lane. I’m excited to invite people deeper into my world, beyond the music. I do this for mom, fans and little Bebe."

Her words show that this moment is bigger than dating rumors or red carpet appearances. It is about growth, confidence, and staying true to herself.