Is Stefon Diggs Going to Propose to Cardi B after the Super Bowl?

Now this is showing up for your significant other! Cardi B is hosting a $1.2 million bash for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs' participation in Super Bowl LX. The New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

The rap sensation has arranged for around 100 friends and family to revel in the game. A private suite accommodating 40 guests was reserved for about $125,000. They couldn't grab a second suite due to availability, but overall ticket expenses range from $700,000 to $725,000.

An insider revealed that Cardi B is "incredibly excited and fully locked in," showing her strong commitment to support Diggs in a big way, mentioned the source to Yahoo. They continued, “This isn’t just about attending the game — it’s about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love.”

If the Patriots win, the party might start right in the suite. Another source said that even though the group won't all be seated together, they'll still share the experience, just a bit spread out.

Speaking if the Patriots win, Diggs confessed in a recent interview that if he wins, he might not be the only one getting a ring, and that a proposal could be on the way. “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?”