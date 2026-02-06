Tate McRae Says ‘…Y’all Know I’m Canada Down’ After Olympic Ad Debate

If you have ever been accused of switching teams during a big game, you know how awkward that can feel. Now imagine the whole internet watching. That is exactly what happened to Tate McRae this week.

The pop star found herself in the middle of an online debate after appearing in an NBC commercial for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The ad features Team U.S.A. athletes, and some fans quickly wondered why a Canadian star was cheering on America instead of her home country.

A Proud Canadian, Just to Be Clear

McRae did not stay silent for long. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, she posted a childhood photo on Instagram Stories. In the picture, she is holding a tiny Canadian flag. The message was simple and direct.

In the caption, she wrote, "...y'all know I'm Canada down."

That short sentence said a lot. She was reminding fans that no matter what commercial she appears in, she is still proudly Canadian.

McRae grew up in Calgary, Canada’s third-largest city. In a fun coincidence, her birthday is July 1, which is also Canada Day. That holiday celebrates the creation of modern Canada. It is safe to say Canada is a big part of who she is.

Inside the Olympic Ad

The commercial itself is playful and a little quirky. In McRae's ad for NBC's coverage of the Olympics, the pop star enters the frame in a red snow suit on skis and stops to ask a CGI snowy owl for directions.

"Oh, hi, I'm a bit lost," McRae begins.

The owl responds with a confused, "Who?"

"Tate McRae," she announces. The owl answers with another "who."

"I'm nobody. Nobody's girl that is," she says with a wink, referencing her hit single "Nobody's Girl," which plays in the background.

The ad continues with her explaining her busy schedule.

"I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team U.S.A.," she says. "Then it's the weekend with America's best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn's epic comeback. Then come back to the States for the big game, Super Bowl LX."

After another "who" from the owl, she replies, "Okay, I'll just ask someone else, then. Forget it."

The commercial ends with a joke. The snowy owl talks with a great horned owl in Italian. One asks, "What did Tate McRae want?" The other answers, "I don't know, I don't speak English."

It is meant to be lighthearted and funny. Still, not everyone was laughing.

Fans React

Many fans had strong feelings about the ad. Some were upset because McRae does not mention any Canadian athletes in the commercial.

One Instagram user commented, "The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?"

Another wrote, "Girl, we are Canadian, we do NOT cheer for team USA at winter sports, especially during times like these!!!"

For some Canadians, cheering for Team U.S.A. at the Winter Olympics feels almost unthinkable. Winter sports are a big deal in Canada, and national pride runs deep.

At the same time, other fans loved the ad. One commenter kept it simple, writing, "this is everything."

Balancing Fame and National Pride

It is important to remember that McRae is an international pop star. She tours around the world, works with global brands, and reaches fans in many countries. Appearing in an NBC commercial does not mean she has changed her nationality.

Commercials are often about business and exposure. NBC is promoting its coverage of the Olympics, and McRae is one of the biggest young pop stars right now. The partnership makes sense from a marketing point of view.

Still, fans sometimes see things differently. For them, sports and national identity can feel personal. That is why a short ad sparked such a big reaction.

In the end, McRae handled the situation in a calm and playful way. By posting that childhood photo and writing, "...y'all know I'm Canada down," she reminded everyone where her heart is.