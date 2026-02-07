This Day in Top 40 History: February 7

Feb. 7 has seen many memorable moments in Top 40 music history, from The Supremes' hit "Run, Run, Run" to Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" topping the charts. The date also marks cultural milestones like The Beatles' first U.S. arrival and Whitney Houston's record-breaking American Music Awards win. Additionally, industry shifts occurred, such as the introduction of digital recording in 1979. With major performances and releases shaping the music scene, Feb. 7 remains a significant day in entertainment history.