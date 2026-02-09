Cardi B’s Robot Run-In Takes an Unexpected Turn

Contests
Cardi B is known for stealing the spotlight, but this time, the spotlight came with metal arms and nearly knocked her over. On Saturday, Feb. 7, the rapper stepped out…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B is known for stealing the spotlight, but this time, the spotlight came with metal arms and nearly knocked her over.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the rapper stepped out of her hotel in San Francisco and walked straight into one of the most random moments of her career. Waiting on the sidewalk was a silver humanoid robot. Instead of walking past it, Cardi decided to have a little fun.

And that fun quickly turned into a viral scene.

Dancing With a Robot

As cameras rolled, Cardi playfully approached the robot and started dancing in front of it. Wearing a black and yellow skin-tight jumpsuit paired with tall stilettos, she looked ready for a stage, not a sidewalk showdown.

“Get away from my man,” the Grammy winner quipped, as seen in a video shared by TMZ, before going on to jokingly give the robot a lap dance.

The crowd nearby seemed amused as Cardi circled the robot, dancing and laughing. But things took a turn when both she and the robot appeared to lose their balance. In a moment that probably felt slow in real time but happened fast on camera, they both toppled over.

Soon, Cardi B was lying on the sidewalk with the robot on top of her. Onlookers gasped before quickly rushing over to help her up.

What started as a playful interaction had turned into a chaotic pileup.

A Quick Online Warning

It did not take long for the clip to spread. TMZ shared the video of the incident on X just moments later. Cardi saw it and was not amused.

After TMZ shared a video of the incident on X moments later, the “Please Me” rapper wrote in the comments, “Delete or I will sue …immediately.”

She did not stop there.

Referring to the outlet’s founder, Harvey Levin, she added, “I’m calling Harvey !”

Her response showed that while she might laugh in the moment, she takes control of her image seriously.

Rumors Off the Field

The robot mishap comes during a busy and possibly stressful time for Cardi. According to Page Six, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumors after Super Bowl LX.

The couple, who welcomed a son in November 2025, appear to have split after they unfollowed each other on social media.

Fans quickly noticed the change online and began speculating. Neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly confirmed a breakup, but the unfollowing raised eyebrows.

The timing was also tough for Diggs professionally. The New England Patriots' wide receiver had just experienced a major loss. His team fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game, with the Seahawks dominating the Patriots 29-13.

Adding to the speculation, Cardi also appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., early. She shared a video of herself singing to Bad Bunny from inside her car just after the halftime show, suggesting she did not stay for the entire game.

Tour Mode Activated

While the robot fall and relationship rumors grabbed attention, Cardi has little time to dwell on sidewalk surprises. She is gearing up for a packed schedule as she kicks off her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11 in Palm Desert, CA.

With rehearsals, travel, and back-to-back performances ahead, her focus could be shifting fully into tour mode.

Kayla MorganAuthor
