East Fremont Block Party Features Artists and Music on Valentine’s Day

The East Fremont Festival of the Arts will bring a winter, family-friendly block party to the historic Downtown corridor on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place along East Fremont and feature local artists, live music, food offerings, and community-focused programming designed to appeal to all ages.

The festival's sponsors aim to turn East Fremont into an energetic public space for the day by providing fun, creative activities and supporting local businesses by bringing the community together with their friends. Many people are learning that the East Fremont area is becoming a major part of the downtown Las Vegas arts, culture, and small business community.

Additional details, including participating artists and performance schedules, are available through the festival's official website. Attendees are encouraged to review the latest updates ahead of the event.

As with all Las Vegas event listings, schedules and details may change or be canceled. Readers are advised to confirm event information directly with venues. The Vegas2Go app for iOS and Android is promoted as a resource for tracking current events and last-minute updates across the city.

The Las Vegas entertainment guide also spotlights a broader slate of upcoming events, including WE'RE ALL MAD HERE at AREA15 on Mar. 21, highlighting the city's ongoing lineup of arts, culture, and live experiences beyond the Downtown corridor.