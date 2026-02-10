Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: February 13 – February 15

Las Vegas will host a Valentine's weekend filled with music, art, and celebration. Dream Asia Festival will take over Downtown, while timeless rock classics will be played at The Venetian Theatre in Chicago. Anniversary Day at The Mob Museum will be a great opportunity to learn more about Vegas history for no cost. In addition to art festivals, dance parties, and festive gatherings, the city offers plenty of ways to make the weekend memorable.

Dream Asia Festival

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St., Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. 3rd St., Las Vegas Cost: Early Bird General Admission $12, Same Day General Admission $20, VIP $45, and Date Night (includes two VIP tickets) $80

Dream Asia Festival is a vibrant, multi-day celebration of Asian food, culture, and entertainment that brings the heart of Asia to Downtown Las Vegas. The festival features 80+ food vendors serving diverse regional dishes, lively cultural performances like lion dance, Japanese taiko drumming, and K-pop dance showcases, and an expansive marketplace with anime, cosplay, and merchandise vendors.

Chicago at The Venetian Theatre

Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026) Where: The Venetian Theatre, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Venetian Theatre, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $66

Chicago at The Venetian Las Vegas is a concert residency by the legendary horn-driven American rock band, performing a collection of their greatest hits in the intimate Venetian Theatre. Back by popular demand, this limited-engagement run highlights the group's enduring appeal nearly six decades after their debut, featuring classics like Saturday in the Park, If You Leave Me Now, and You're the Inspiration.

Free Admission to The Mob Museum (Anniversary Day)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Free

The Mob Museum, officially the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement in Las Vegas, offers a deep dive into the history of organized crime and law enforcement in America through artifacts, interactive exhibits, and immersive storytelling, all housed in a historic former federal courthouse. The museum often marks special occasions with free admission for Nevada residents and special promotions that invite locals and visitors alike to explore mob history without the usual ticket cost.

Other Events

Valentine's weekend in Las Vegas spans art, dance, and celebration with plenty of ways to set the mood. From daytime creativity and immersive experiences to high-energy nightlife and feel-good vibes, the lineup invites both locals and visitors to enjoy the city's playful, expressive side.

East Fremont Festival of Arts : Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas

: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas Heated: Heated Rivalry Dance Party : Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 9 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 9 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas Love On Top: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Circa Resort & Casino, 8 Fremont St., Las Vegas

