Megan Thee Stallion Brings More Star Power to the 2026 Winter Olympics

Megan Thee Stallion is adding something new to her résumé: Olympic correspondent. The three-time Grammy winner has partnered with NBC to cover the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, and fans will only be able to watch her coverage on her YouTube channel.

This is not a small side project. Megan has more than 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and her music pulled in over 630 million views in the past year alone. That kind of reach makes her one of the most powerful digital voices heading into the Games. Her involvement stands out as one of the most high-profile creator collaborations tied to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Bringing Her Audience to the Games

Rather than sitting behind a desk analyzing scores, Megan will give viewers an up-close look at what is happening on the ground. Her videos are expected to highlight behind-the-scenes moments, athlete interactions, and the overall atmosphere across the two host cities.

By choosing a creator with a massive online following, NBC is tapping into a younger, digitally focused audience. It shows how coverage of global events continues to shift toward platforms where fans already spend their time.

Connecting Two Worlds

Megan sees a natural link between what she does on stage and what athletes do on the ice and snow.

“I just feel like music and culture go hand-in-hand with sports,” Megan told The Athletic. “Just being able to continue to merge those two audiences together, I hope that I’m able to continue to do that.”

Her point is simple. Both music and sports are built around performance, energy, and community. Stadium crowds and concert arenas often feel similar. With this partnership, she hopes to bring those worlds even closer together.

Showing Up With Curiosity

Even with three Grammys and global fame, Megan says she does not plan to act like a star covering the Olympics. She wants to experience it the way many viewers will.

“I’m really going into the situation like just a complete fan, not Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “I don’t know if these people know me at all. Hopefully, when we get over here, we all get to know each other at the same time, and we create fans out of each other.”

That approach could make her coverage feel more genuine. Instead of pretending to know every rule or statistic, she is ready to learn, react, and connect in real time. For students watching at home, that perspective may feel more relatable than traditional commentary.

Exclusive Access on YouTube

All of Megan’s Olympic content will live exclusively on her YouTube channel. Fans who already follow her for music and personality will now get a front row seat to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

As the 2026 Winter Olympics draw closer, her involvement adds a new layer of excitement. With a global audience, strong digital presence, and a clear passion for culture, Megan Thee Stallion is set to bring a fresh voice to Milan and Cortina.

