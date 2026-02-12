Krispy Kreme Giving Away Dozen Doughnuts for Friday the 13th
Who said Friday the 13th had to be a spooky day? Krispy Kreme is giving us another way to celebrate by offering customers the chance at an extra dozen doughnuts!
To celebrate Friday the 13th, Krispy Kreme is giving away 13,000 Original Glazed Dozen Boxes to randomly selected customers. That's right, completely random, you may get a chance at a free dozen at participating locations.
The 13,000 free dozen is offered via a coupon that guests can redeem with any purchase over 13 days starting Sunday, February 15th.
While there, you can also enjoy their Valentine's Day special treat box with a variety of love-themed treats. But who is to say you will be the lucky winner? The perfect way to spend the unluckiest day of the year is testing your luck to be the sweetest winner!
Good luck!