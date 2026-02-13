Taylor Swift Cheers Olympic Proposal for Breezy Johnson

Sometimes the biggest win is not a medal. Sometimes it is the person waiting for you at the bottom of the mountain.

That is exactly what happened to Breezy Johnson during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. The skier had just finished her final Super-G race in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The run included a crash, a rush of emotions, and thousands of fans watching. What she did not expect was a proposal just seconds later.

Waiting near the finish line was her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, ready to turn an already unforgettable day into something even bigger.

A Lyric-Filled Proposal

Watkins, a former quarterback for the Villanova Wildcats, had been planning this moment for an entire year. He even added a personal touch that connected the couple to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The ring box featured lyrics from Swift’s song “The Alchemy,” including the line: “Who are we to fight the alchemy?”

That small detail made the moment even more magical. And it did not go unnoticed.

After Johnson shared the proposal online, Swift herself showed up in the comments.

“‘Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Swift, who became a fiancée herself after NFL star Travis Kelce popped the question last August, wrote in the comments, quoting more of “The Alchemy.”

For Johnson, it was like getting an extra gold medal in the form of a celebrity cheer.

A Dream She Had Hinted At

The proposal might have looked like a total surprise, but Johnson later admitted she had imagined something like this.

Afterward, she told NBC that she “always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics.”

Johnson said, “That was my hope, but it's definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better.”

In other words, even her biggest dream did not fully prepare her for how intense and joyful the moment would feel.

Plan A, Plan B, and a Lot of Nerves

While the scene looked smooth on camera, Watkins revealed that he had been extremely nervous. Watching Johnson race down a steep mountain is stressful on a normal day. Watching her crash right before you plan to propose is something else entirely.

“I’ve been really nervous; every time she goes down the hill, I’m nervous,” Watkins said on the Today show a few hours later. “I wanted her to do well, but I just wanted her to be safe, too. She got up after the crash and was good, and that was a sign of relief. And then my heart started racing again because I knew I was about to go and get down on my own knee and propose.”

He even created a backup strategy.

“The mountains don’t always cooperate with what you’re planning,” he continued. “This was plan A. There was a plan B. Luckily, she got up and was fine, and we could stick with plan A. But definitely, in the case where she wasn’t receptive of the proposal, I had a backup plan just in case.”

Luckily, there was no need for plan B. Johnson was more than ready.

From Crash to Celebration

The crash during her Super-G run could have ended the day on a disappointing note. Instead, it became part of the story. Johnson was able to ski down safely, which brought relief to Watkins and everyone watching.

Later, she explained how emotional the moment felt after the fall.

“I mean, when you make mistakes like that in ski racing you feel kind of stupid and you just kind of want to go talk to your friends and family,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. “And yeah, seeing him was really exciting and then just everything else was crazy.”

Crazy, yes. But also perfect in its own way.