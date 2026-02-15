This Day in Top 40 History: February 15

On Feb. 15, 1995, Megan Thee Stallion was born in San Antonio, Texas. She bagged the Best New Artist prize at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, making her the second female hip-hop artist to win that accolade since Lauryn Hill in 1999. Megan's other mention-worthy feats include placing four Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, including “Hiss” and “Savage,” which features guest vocals from Beyoncé.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 15 has hosted the release of these timeless Top 40 albums and singles.

1980: The Selector issued their debut album, Too Much Pressure. This record was a huge success, peaking at No. 5 on the UK albums chart and producing at least three UK Top 30 hits, including “Three Minute Hero” and “On My Radio.”

Sam Smith unveiled “Lay Me Down,” the lead single from his debut album, In The Lonely Hour. The track, which garnered praise for its emotional depth and vulnerability, cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 and stalled at No. 15 on the UK Singles Chart. 2019: Avril Lavigne dropped her 12-track sixth studio album, Head Above Water, featuring “I Fell in Love With the Devil” and “Dumb Blonde,” which included guest vocals from Nicki Minaj. The record landed at No. 10 and No. 13 in the U.K. and the U.S., respectively.

Cultural Milestones

Here are notable cultural events from Feb. 15:

1994: An eight-person jury in Denver, Colorado, concluded that Michael Jackson did not steal the idea for his smash hit, “Dangerous.” Crystal Cartier, who wore a provocative outfit to court that day and was ordered to cover up and change clothes afterward, claimed that the song was the result of a demo tape she had sent the “Bad” singer in 1990.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some industry changes and challenges from Feb. 15:

1987: Ben and Jerry's launched a new flavor, Cherry Garcia, honoring Jerry Garcia, the frontman of the Grateful Dead. The American cream company shipped the first eight “Cherry Garcia” pints to the “Touch of Grey” singer.

