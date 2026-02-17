Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Blade Angels’ in Special Olympic Video

The Winter Olympics are in full swing with everyone rooting on Team USA. In a new video, Taylor Swift introduced Team USA's figure skaters aka the "Blade Angels." She talked about Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, describing them as "American showgirls on ice," created by NBC Sports. This video was released just before the women's short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Amber Glenn, a three-time U.S. champion, stands out for her advocacy in mental health and LGBTQ+ issues, openly sharing her struggles with anxiety and depression. Swift praised Glenn, stating, "Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief," recognizing her triumphs and challenges.

Breaking records, Alysa Liu became the world's youngest to land a triple Axel in international competition at 12. After experiencing burnout and retiring at 16, she came back, motivated by joy. Swift narrated, "She walked away from skating when she was 16, but then came back on her own terms," highlighting Liu's new mindset on the sport.

Isabeau Levito, the team's youngest, captivated audiences with her background and achievements. Milan holds a special place in her family, creating a hometown feeling. Swift called her "destiny personified," acknowledging her rapid rise and historical potential.

This team is regarded as the strongest female figure skating squad for the U.S. in years. They might end a two-decade medal drought, as each has a chance to become the first U.S. woman to secure an individual figure skating medal since 2006.

Their camaraderie stands out amid Olympic rivalries, grabbing attention. Glenn questioned the surprise at their friendship, asking, "Why is it so shocking that we're being friendly, that we're friends?" This approach contrasts with traditional competitive dynamics.