Backstreet Boys Extend Sphere Residency in Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys perform their 'Into The Millenium' Sphere show July 19, 2025
What happens in Vegas will keep happening in Vegas! The Backstreet Boys will continue their residency at the Sphere with six new dates for fans to enjoy. If you were looking for your chance to experience, then this may be your chance.

The Backstreet Boys announced they added new dates for fans to visit the Sphere. The new dates are July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25. The tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. PT on February 27 at backstreetboys.com.

In a social media post, the iconic group announced the new dates, giving fans details on how to snag their tickets. "ARE YOU READY TO PARTYYYY!?! We’ve been seeing your posts, and it’s very clear that you guys do not want the party to be over at @SphereVegas, so we worked hard to quickly add SIX more “Into The Millennium” shows this summer cause there ain’t no party like a Backstreet party… 😉"

The Backstreet Boys residency launched in July 2025 and celebrates the band's 1999 Millennium album. The group is the first pop act to headline the Sphere.

Besides extending their residency, they are also causing some speculation on social media when it comes to the Super Bowl. The iconic pop group has made headlines for nominating themselves as the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers. Now, fans are hoping that this dream comes true.

