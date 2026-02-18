‘Charlie’s Angels’ Gears Up for Another Comeback

For nearly five decades, Charlie’s Angels has found ways to return to screens big and small. From its 1970s television debut to blockbuster films and attempted revivals, the franchise has remained a recognizable name in pop culture. Now, Sony is developing another new movie, continuing the long-running legacy of the crime-fighting trio.

The Original Phenomenon

Charlie’s Angels first aired on ABC in 1976 and ran until 1981. The series starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith as three skilled private investigators.

The show centered on very able women detectives working for the Townsend Agency. Their boss, Charlie Townsend, was never seen. Instead, he communicated through a speakerphone. A man named Bosley served as Townsend’s liaison, connecting Charlie to the Angels in the field.

The series became a pop culture sensation. It turned its leads into household names and helped establish Aaron Spelling as a major television producer.

Hollywood Takes Notice

In 2000, Sony’s Columbia brought the concept to theaters with a modern update. The film starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and was directed by McG.

The movie was a major success, grossing $264.1 million worldwide, or about $493 million in today’s dollars. A sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, followed in 2003.

Not all follow-ups worked as well. A new television version launched in 2011 but was canceled after seven episodes.

In 2019, Sony attempted another film revival directed by Elizabeth Banks. That version starred Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The film expanded the Townsend Agency into a global security and intelligence service with teams around the world. However, it struggled at the box office and was considered a bomb.

A New Direction

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is now reviving the franchise once again. The new movie is being penned by Pete Chiarelli.

Chiarelli began his career as a producer before transitioning to screenwriting. He penned The Proposal under a pseudonym. The 2009 romantic comedy became a Disney hit and helped launch his writing career. His credits also include the 2016 magicians heist thriller Now You See Me 2 and Crazy Rich Asians, Warner Bros.’ hit adaptation of the best-selling Kevin Kwan novel. He also worked on GOAT, Sony Pictures Animation’s new feature produced by Stephen Curry.

It is unclear who is producing the new version, although one source said Drew Barrymore and her Flower Films banner, which was responsible for the first big-screen takes at the turn of the century, are back for this new version. Sony had no comment, according to the outlet.