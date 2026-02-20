Win Tickets to Shinedown & An Invitation to a Private Performance!

Contests
Get ready to rock, Vegas! We’re giving you the chance to see Shinedown live at the iconic Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 7th — and that’s just the beginning….

Shinedown 2026

Get ready to rock, Vegas! We’re giving you the chance to see Shinedown live at the iconic Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 7th — and that’s just the beginning.

One lucky group of winners will also score an exclusive invite to a private Shinedown performance session happening Wednesday, February 25th from 4PM – 6PM. That’s right — an intimate setting with one of rock’s most powerful live bands before they take over the big stage this summer. 🤘

From massive anthems like “Second Chance” and “Sound of Madness” to the hard-hitting energy that made Shinedown one of the most successful rock bands of the 2000s, this is your chance to experience it all — up close and personal.

🎟 WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • A pair of tickets to see Shinedown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 7
  • Access to an exclusive private Shinedown performance on Wednesday, February 25 (4PM – 6PM)

This is more than a concert. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime rock experience.

HOW TO ENTER:

Enter now using the form below. Make sure your contact information is correct — winners will be contacted directly with details about the private February session.

SHINEDOWN
