Win Tickets to Shinedown & An Invitation to a Private Performance!

Get ready to rock, Vegas! We’re giving you the chance to see Shinedown live at the iconic Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 7th — and that’s just the beginning.

One lucky group of winners will also score an exclusive invite to a private Shinedown performance session happening Wednesday, February 25th from 4PM – 6PM. That’s right — an intimate setting with one of rock’s most powerful live bands before they take over the big stage this summer. 🤘

From massive anthems like “Second Chance” and “Sound of Madness” to the hard-hitting energy that made Shinedown one of the most successful rock bands of the 2000s, this is your chance to experience it all — up close and personal.

🎟 WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A pair of tickets to see Shinedown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, August 7

Access to an exclusive private Shinedown performance on Wednesday, February 25 (4PM – 6PM)

This is more than a concert. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime rock experience.

HOW TO ENTER: