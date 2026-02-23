This Day in Top 40 History: February 23

On Feb. 23, 2003, Simon & Garfunkel kicked off the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards by singing “The Sound of Silence,” also marking their first performance in a decade. Later that evening, Norah Jones stole the spotlight, winning five GRAMMYs and delivering an electrifying performance of “Don't Know Why.” The pool of winners at the ceremony also included Coldplay, Usher, and Ashanti. More memorable Top 40 history events from February 23 include the following.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Looking to update your playlist? Consider hits from these Top Five albums released on Feb. 23:

1999: Eminem released his sophomore album, The Slim Shady LP, through Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. This record, which featured guest appearances from Dr. Dre and a few other artists, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also delivered one Top 40 single, “My Name Is.”

Cultural Milestones

A few Top 40 artists celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 23, including:

1952: Bradley Whitford was born in Winchester, Massachusetts. He's been a member of Aerosmith since 1971. As their guitarist, he has contributed to the production of Top 10 hits such as “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing” and “Janie's Got a Gun.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry hasn't been the same since the loss of these artists on Feb. 23:

1995: Melvin Franklin died from the complications of neurological damage and diabetes. The 52-year-old was a member of The Temptations, who have placed at least 15 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including “I Can't Get Next to You” and “My Girl.”

