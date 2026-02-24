Met Gala 2026 Turns the Red Carpet Into a Gallery With ‘Fashion is Art’ Dress Code

The Met Gala is famous for jaw-dropping outfits, but in 2026, guests are being asked to think even bigger. Imagine the red carpet not just as a place to show off a designer gown, but as a full-blown art exhibit. That is exactly what Vogue has planned.

The fashion magazine has officially announced that the 2026 Met Gala will follow the dress code “Fashion is Art.” Instead of playing it safe, celebrities are encouraged to treat their outfits like masterpieces, the kind you would expect to see hanging in a museum.

When Clothing Becomes Art

The theme connects directly to the spring 2026 exhibition at the Costume Institute called “Costume Art.” The show will explore the idea that fashion deserves the same respect as paintings and sculptures.

Nearly 400 objects will be featured in the exhibition, covering five thousand years of history. The pieces will be displayed inside the newly named Condé Nast Galleries at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The goal is to show how clothing has always been part of the larger art world.

Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, explained the thinking behind the show. “What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator, shared. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”

In simple terms, he is saying that fashion touches every part of art history. No matter what gallery you walk into, someone, somewhere, is dressed.

A Star-Studded Leadership Team

To lead the night, Anna Wintour has gathered an impressive team. Music icon Beyoncé will return as a co-chair. She will be joined by Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams.

The host committee brings together big names from fashion, film, music, and sports. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz will serve as co-chairs, alongside stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many others from across the entertainment and art worlds. Lead sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will act as honorary chairs.

Mark Your Calendar