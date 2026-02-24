Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Met Gala 2026 Turns the Red Carpet Into a Gallery With ‘Fashion is Art’ Dress Code

The Met Gala is famous for jaw-dropping outfits, but in 2026, guests are being asked to think even bigger. Imagine the red carpet not just as a place to show…

Kayla Morgan
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

The Met Gala is famous for jaw-dropping outfits, but in 2026, guests are being asked to think even bigger. Imagine the red carpet not just as a place to show off a designer gown, but as a full-blown art exhibit. That is exactly what Vogue has planned.

The fashion magazine has officially announced that the 2026 Met Gala will follow the dress code “Fashion is Art.” Instead of playing it safe, celebrities are encouraged to treat their outfits like masterpieces, the kind you would expect to see hanging in a museum.

When Clothing Becomes Art

The theme connects directly to the spring 2026 exhibition at the Costume Institute called “Costume Art.” The show will explore the idea that fashion deserves the same respect as paintings and sculptures.

Nearly 400 objects will be featured in the exhibition, covering five thousand years of history. The pieces will be displayed inside the newly named Condé Nast Galleries at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The goal is to show how clothing has always been part of the larger art world.

Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, explained the thinking behind the show. “What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator, shared. “It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”

In simple terms, he is saying that fashion touches every part of art history. No matter what gallery you walk into, someone, somewhere, is dressed.

A Star-Studded Leadership Team

To lead the night, Anna Wintour has gathered an impressive team. Music icon Beyoncé will return as a co-chair. She will be joined by Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams.

The host committee brings together big names from fashion, film, music, and sports. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz will serve as co-chairs, alongside stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many others from across the entertainment and art worlds. Lead sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will act as honorary chairs.

Mark Your Calendar

The 2026 Met Gala will take place on May 4 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. If the theme is any hint, this will not just be a night of glamorous outfits. It will be a night where fashion steps fully into the spotlight as art.

ArtFashionMet Gala
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 24
Best Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026
Human InterestBest Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026Randi Moultrie
Chappell Roan performs on stage during the Chappell Roan: The Midwest Princess Tour at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 01, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Human InterestMAC Cosmetics Welcomes Chappell Roan for Sephora DebutKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect