The Famous ‘Heated Rivalry’ Cottage is Available on AirBnB For A Sweet Price

Jen Glorioso
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 24: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Will you come to the cottage Airbnb this summer? Don't go to Russia. Now you can book your own lovers getaway at the viral 'Heated Rivalry' cottage. And the price is a nod to Shane and Ilya.

The "Heated Rivalry" cottage from the show's sixth episode can now be rented on Airbnb starting March 3. This place gained fame for the show's memorable line, “I'm coming to the cottage" from Ilya and Shane's hazy "Will you come to my cottage this summer?"

Barlochan Cottage, with six bedrooms, is located in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. It offers almost 400 feet of private waterfront with breathtaking views of the Muskoka sunsets. The actual Barlochan Cottage was used as the shooting location for Shane Hollander's cottage and was designed by Toronto architect Trevor McIvor in 2020.

This cottage includes a sandy shallow-entry beach, a rocky shoreline, and several outdoor seating areas. Inside, the open-concept layout features high ceilings, a bright kitchen with island seating, dining for eight, and two fireplaces. The cottage also has a Muskoka room with glass walls, a rec room with theater seating and a TV, and a workout room that can double as sleeping space.

The pricing is set at $181 USD ($248.10 CAD, aka Shane and Ilya's hockey numbers) per night for a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Perks include kayaks, canoes, and access to Muskoka's "Big 3" lakes. Situated on the west shore of Lake Muskoka, it's an ideal getaway.

In Canada, "cottage" can be a bit of a misnomer, as Rachel Reid mentioned on the "Late Night Scrolling" podcast. She pointed out, "By 'cottage,' we mean small mansion,"

Airbnb's entertainment tie-ins have featured popular listings like the "Up" house and "Twilight" Swan House. The "Heated Rivalry" cottage adds to this collection.

Don't forget your burger recipes and phone chargers!

Jen Glorioso
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
