Pink Shuts Down Carey Hart Split Rumors in Blunt Instagram Video

Rumors can spread fast, especially when they involve celebrities. One minute, everything seems normal, and the next, headlines are announcing a breakup no one saw coming. But when reports claimed that Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, had separated, the singer did not stay silent. Instead, she jumped on Instagram and responded in a way only she can, with humor, confidence, and a little bit of attitude.

Pink Responds to Split Reports

On Thursday afternoon, Pink addressed reports that she and her husband, Carey Hart, had split. Hart is a former motocross racer, and the couple has been married for more than 20 years.

In an Instagram video, Pink sounded surprised by the news making headlines.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that, uh, I’m separated from my husband,” she said in an Instagram video. “I didn’t know… Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you’d also like to tell our children. My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

Her message was clear. She had not confirmed any separation, and she seemed frustrated that the story was spreading without her input.

Calling Out the Media

Pink did not stop there. She challenged the media to focus on bigger issues.

She continued: “Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism or misogyny in sports or how classy the women’s hockey team is?”

Instead of talking about her personal life, she suggested that there are more important topics worth attention.

Then she turned the spotlight toward something positive in her own life.

“Or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock and Roll motherf---ing Hall of Fame?” she asked. “Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise?”

Pink said the reports on her marriage are “fake news” and “not true,” and then urged outlets to “do better.”

In the caption of her Reel, she added: “Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!”

Where the Rumors Started

The video came just hours after People magazine reported that Pink and Hart had separated for the second time. The publication cited an unnamed source.

Pink and Carey Hart first met during the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia. About four years later, she proposed to him. They married in 2006 and briefly separated in 2008.

At the time, Pink’s publicist, Michele Schweitzer, confirmed the split in a statement.

“Pink and Carey Hart have separated. This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another,” she told the outlet. “While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

However, the couple reconciled less than a year later. They went on to welcome two children: daughter Willow Sage Hart in 2011 and son Jameson Moon Hart in 2016.